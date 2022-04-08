BOWLING GREEN — The Paducah Tilghman baseball team returned from the R.H. Ladd Tournament in Tennessee with a 4-0 record in the tournament and a 10-0 record on the season. They were recently ranked first in the state in the PBR KY/KHSBCA rankings with that 10-0 record.
On Thursday, the Blue Tornado looked to keep that streak going and stay on top in a battle against Breckinridge County (7-4) in the Warren County Invitational. Unfortunately for Tilghman the Fighting Tigers came out strong early and put the game away with a score of 12-6.
Breckinridge wasted no time loading the bases, eager to score early on the top Kentucky team. A wild pitch from Tilghman pitcher Gunner Massey gave Cohl Proctor the first run of the game. In that same at-bat, Brett Hinton sent a fly ball to left field who was caught out by Jack James, but Breckinridge would be able to bring home two more for a quick 3-0 inning.
Anias Nunn brought in the first run for the Blue Tornado in the top of the second inning by stealing home on a wild pitch. He started out the Tilghman rotation in the inning by hitting a ground ball to center field for a single.
Two walks later, one for Massey and the other for Devin Kiebler, put Nunn in scoring position.
Unfortunately Massey and Kiebler would be left stranded on base as the next to Tilghman batter would strike out.
The bottom of the third looked promising as an inning for Tilghman to keep the score low as the first two Fighting Tigers at-bat resulted in outs. That wouldn’t stop the Tigers from scoring though, as they pulled in four more runs in the inning making it a 7-1 score.
It wasn’t until the top of the fourth inning that Tilghman would snag another run, but not before Breckinridge added to the deficit 9-1. Zion LaGrone hit a fly ball double to center field allowing Levin East to round home plate after he hit a single to left field to get on base.
LaGrone came home on the next play when Massey hit a line drive to left field for an RBI single.
Nunn would come in as a courtesy runner for Massey and would score the fourth run for the Blue Tornado when Leyton Patterson hit an RBI single to third base, making it a 9-4 game heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Blue Tornado defense stepped up to keep the Fighting Tigers scoreless in their portion of the fourth inning with two quick outs thrown to first baseman John Kiebler and a strikeout thrown by Massey.
Scoring would go quiet for a few innings until the Blue Tornado took the plate in the top of the seventh inning. East was sent walking with one out on the board, followed by a ground ball single by LaGrone who pushed East to third base.
Devin Keibler hit a hard ground ball to center field for a single, turned double thanks to an error in the outfield, while both East and LaGrone scored the fifth and sixth runs of the game.
Unfortunately for the Blue Tornado, the next at-bat would result in the final out of the game, ending the 10-game win streak.
Tilghman will be back at it in the Warren County Invitational by taking on Bowling Green on Friday, April 8 at Bowling Green with a 6 p.m. first pitch.
Their next home game will be on Monday, April 11 when they host Hopkinsville.
Breckinridge County 12,
Paducah Tilghman 6
Breckinridge County 342030X — 12-9-3
Paducah Tilghman 0103002 — 6-8-5
2B: PTHS — Z LaGrone; BC — C Proctor 2, W Burnett, I Seeger
TB: PTHS — Z LaGrone 4, D Kiebler 2, L Patterson 1, L East 1, G Massey 1; BC — C Proctor 5, I Seeger 3, W Burnett 2, B Hinton 1, K Coomes 1, J Harned 1
RECORDS: Paducah Tilghman (10-1); Breckinridge County (8-4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.