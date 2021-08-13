Despite ending in a 1-1 tie, the Paducah Tilghman boys’ soccer team showed how passionate they are for the game of soccer and their team, with emotions running high from start to finish.
After the 10-0 loss against Marshall County on Monday night, Tilghman head coach Blaine Skeen was pleased with his team’s emotion in the first home again of the season.
“I think we shot double digits, 60-70% possession with a lot of control of the game which we never found last year,” Skeen told The Sun. “Our biggest issue was in this game, finishing and executing in the final third, which we never really got to work on that last year.”
The lone scoring shot belonged to Myles Middleton in the first half of the game to make it 1-0, allowing the Blue Tornado to keep the lead until after the two teams took a 20-minute break due to the heat index.
Middleton’s goal was the first for the Blue Tornado (0-1-1) this season.
“I see a lot of progress this year, and seeing them upset over a tie makes me happy. They think they deserved to win this game,” Skeen said. “We had a call in the first half, and then the half ended on a shot. So, I mean, there’s two chances right there to go 3-1.”
Trigg County (0-1-1) made it 1-1 in the first half when a header by Daniel Jimenez sailed into the net. Like Paducah Tilghman, the goal by Jimenez was the first for the Wildcats on the season.
“We had several other chances that we shot ourselves in the foot by not taking,” he said. “So we get better at that, start executing the final third, and we’ve got the other two pieces starting to come together now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.