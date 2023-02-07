On Saturday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado hosted the visiting Marshall County Marshals at Otis Dinning Gymnasium for a First Region showdown between the two historic dominating programs. Since 2021, Paducah Tilghman has claimed every victory over the Marshals, and Saturday’s contest was no different with a Blue Tornado 70-65 victory.
Coming off a 61-50 loss on Friday night to crosstown rival McCracken County, the Blue Tornado returned to their home court 24 hours later to face a familiar foe, the Marshals.
Although Marshall County took a 2-0 lead within the first two minutes of play with the help of Hunter Wallace, however, Caleb Payne put the Blue Tornado on the scoreboard, despite pressure coming from the orange and blue defense. The pressure continued as Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet called for a timeout with 4:34 left in the first quarter, as Marshall County led 12-7.
Marshall County took a 14-7 lead before the Blue Tornado went on a 5-0 run, cutting the lead down to two. However, the Marshals held on to the 18-14 lead heading into the second quarter. Mian Shaw and Tommy Robertson led their teams at the end of the first with a pair of seven points.
Robertson went on to score the first five points in the second quarter. Wallace’s basket following Robertson pushed Marshall County’s lead to their largest with a 25-16 hold over Paducah Tilghman. However, the Blue Tornado scored five, cutting Marshall County’s lead to four. James Harris hit back-to-back 3-pointers, tying the game at 27-27.
The 3-pointers by Harris gave the Blue Tornado the motivation needed, surging ahead of Marshall County, outscoring their opponent by 10 in the quarter to take a 36-30 lead heading into halftime with a buzzer-beating 3-point field goal by LeBran McMullen. However, Marshall County cut into Tilghman’s lead straight out of the half as a technical foul against Jayvion Powell sent Wallace to the line. Wallace hit both, moving the score to 36-32.
Trey Wall cut the deficit to one point with a 3-pointer, allowing Marshall County to trail 36-35 against PTHS. For Tilghman, Powell controlled the court, posting nine as the Marshals fell into foul trouble. Wade Moore and Wall tallied three fouls each, sending Powell, Harris, Payne, and Omari Williams to the charity stripe. Tilghman went for 4-for-7 at the free throw line in the third quarter.
While the Marshals cut it to three points in four different possessions during the final quarter, the Blue Tornado took advantage of consistent foul trouble from the orange and blue. However, as time passed, the Marshals could not find an opportunity to overtake the Blue Tornado as Tilghman went 11-for-14 at the free throw line to push ahead in the victory.
Paducah Tilghman will finish the regular season within the next two weeks, kicking off the final games by hosting St. Mary on Tuesday night as the last home game at Otis Dinning this season. Marshall County will travel to Murray on Tuesday with two more contests in the regular season afterward.
Shaw and Powell led all scorers with 16 points each. Logan Parker led Mashall County with 13 points.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 70, MARSHALL COUNTY 65
MARSHALL COUNTY 18 12 13 22 — 65
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 14 22 13 21 — 70
MARSHALL COUNTY: L. Parker 13, H. Wallace 13, T. Robertson 12, A. Staples 11, W. Moore 7, T. Wall 5, C. Binkley 4. FIELD GOALS: 21/32 (L. Parker 5, A. Staples 4, H. Wallace 4, T. Robertson 3, W. Moore 2, C. Binkley 2, T. Wall). 3-POINTERS: 7/18 (T. Robertson 2, H. Wallace, A. Staples, W. Moore, T. Wall, L. Parker). FREE THROWS: 2/4. RECORD: 18-7.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN: J. Powell 16, M. Shaw 16, J. Harris 9, C. Payne 8, M. Woodfork 8, O. Williams 5, J. West 5, L. McMullen 3. FIELD GOALS: 15/24 (J. Powell 4, M. Woodfork 4, C. Payne 4, M. Shaw 2, O. Williams). 3-POINTERS: 7/17 (J. Powell 2, J. Harris 2, M. Shaw, J. West). FREE THROWS: 19/25. RECORD: 18-7.
MURRAY 60, TILGHMAN 31The Lady Blue Tornado traveled to Murray to compete against the Lady Tigers. Unlike the previous two contests against the Lady Tigers, Paducah Tilghman fell 60-31 on the road at Taylor Gymnasium.
Tilghman’s Diamond Gray and Myiesha Smith led the Lady Blue Tornado with nine points each. For Murray, it was all Alyssa Daughrity and Kendyll English, leading with a combined 29 points in the Tiger victory. Daughrity finished the contest with a double-double, collecting 16 points and 19 rebounds.
The win over Paducah Tilghman moved Murray’s Lady Tigers to an 8-13 record, while the Lady Blue Tornado sits with a 9-8 record as the regular season winds down.
Murray will host Marshall County in a doubleheader on Tuesday night. Paducah Tilghman will host St. Mary on Tuesday night in the last regular season game at Otis Dinning.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN: D. Gray 9, M. Smith 9, D. Garland 7, Q. Shumpert 4, M. Boling 2. FIELD GOALS: 9/35 (D. Gray 2, M. Smith 2, D. Garland 2, Q. Shumpert 2, M. Boling). 3-POINTERS: 2/21 (D. Gray, M. Smith). FREE THROWS: 7/13. RECORD: 9-8.
MURRAY: A. Daughrity 16, K. English 13, M. Smith 10, K. Kindle 9, M. Howell 5, B. Darnell 4, C. Riley 3. FIELD GOALS: 17/22 (A. Daughrity 7, K. English 4, K Kindle 3, M. Smith 2, R. Campbell). 3-POINTERS: 2/7 (M. Smith 2). FREE THROWS: 20/38. RECORD: 8-13.
