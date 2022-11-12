The four-hour bus ride and time zone change traveling to host Casey County High School did not disrupt Paducah Tilghman’s postseason rhythm, as the Blue Tornado easily took care of the Rebels 56-22 Friday night in the second round of the Class 3A KHSAA Football State Playoffs.
The Blue Tornado, coming in with a 5-6 record to face an 8-3 Casey County, were an offensive phenom on the field, handling business on the ground and through the air. Tilghman had a total of 404 yards of offense in just 28 plays, with 199 passing yards and 205 rushing yards. Casey County had 305 yards of offense in 57 plays.
Tilghman’s scoring was spread out throughout the roster, as seven different Blue Tornado players recorded touchdowns Friday night. Their defense also forced three turnovers, including one pick by defensive back Decovan Bell, Jr. returned for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Paducah Tilghman Head Coach Sean Thompson said Casey County’s offense was different than anything Paducah Tilghman encountered in the regular season. Once the defense got Casey County’s schemes figured out, that’s when Thompson said the players started having fun and laying it all out on the field.
“Our defense is our heart of our team. They set the tone, and they really are what we are about,” Thompson said.
The Blue Tornado’s big stop came at the start of the second quarter, when the Rebels threatened to even the score with a first down at the Tilghman six yard line. Following a 41-yard rushing touchdown from Rebels quarterback Ethan Willoughby in the first quarter, Tilghman’s defense found a way to stifle Willoughby’s fast feet and forced him back four yards before an incomplete pass gave the ball back to Tilghman on downs.
“It was huge, because once they got one, then they started piling them up,” Thompson said.
Paducah Tilghman, on a drive lasting just 53 seconds, took the lead less than two minutes into the game and never looked back. On the second down, Paducah Tilghman running back Jordauyn White rushed past the Rebels defense for 30 yards before getting taken down at the 1-yard line. White finished what he started on the next play, drawing first blood for the Blue Tornado.
Casey County, led by the quarterback Willoughby, responded on the next drive. Willoughby slipped by the Blue Tornado defensive line and sprinted 41 yards into the end zone for six points. He also attempted the PAT, which Tilghman’s special teams unit blocked, maintaining a one-point lead for the Blue Tornado.
Not to be outdone by the Rebels, Paducah Tilghman once again showed it did not need to possess the ball for long to do damage. In just 62 seconds, the Blue Tornado were once again in the Rebels’ end zone after quarterback Jack James connected with Blue Tornado wide receiver LeBran McMullen for 38 yards.
Following the Tilghman defense’s forcing a turnover on downs in its own red zone, there was no turning back for the Blue Tornado. Tilghman scored 28 unanswered points in the second quarter and 14 unanswered points in the third quarter.
Casey County added two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter as the clock was running, not allowing its season to end without a fight in the school’s first time hosting a playoff game.
Looking forward, Thompson said the Blue Tornado will enjoy the win tonight, but will start developing a game plan for its next opponent. Regular season records do not mean anything come playoff time, and Thompson said the Blue Tornado knows from last season what it’s like to make it deep into the postseason despite having less regular season wins than its playoff opponents.
“They understand come playoff time, they always have a chance. And when their back is against the wall, they give everything they have and it’s pretty special,” Thompson said.
Paducah Tilghman moves on to the Class 3A KHSAA State Playoff quarterfinals, which will be played on Friday.
