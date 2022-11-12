PADSPTS-11-12-22 TILGHMAN CASEY FB

Paducah Tilghman running back Malachi Rider rushes the ball for 41 yards and a touchdown in the second quarter of the Blue Tornado’s playoff game against the Casey County Rebels at Casey County on Friday night. Tilghman defeated Casey County 56-22 to advance to the quarterfinals in the Class 3A KHSAA State Championship Playoffs.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

The four-hour bus ride and time zone change traveling to host Casey County High School did not disrupt Paducah Tilghman’s postseason rhythm, as the Blue Tornado easily took care of the Rebels 56-22 Friday night in the second round of the Class 3A KHSAA Football State Playoffs.

The Blue Tornado, coming in with a 5-6 record to face an 8-3 Casey County, were an offensive phenom on the field, handling business on the ground and through the air. Tilghman had a total of 404 yards of offense in just 28 plays, with 199 passing yards and 205 rushing yards. Casey County had 305 yards of offense in 57 plays.

