CADIZ — The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado returned to the Kentucky 2A Tournament, looking to have a three-peat of winning the 2A State Championship under the guidance of head coach and former Tornado Tremayne Donald. After falling short to Whitley County at Edward Jones Field last Friday, the Blue Tornado defeated Hopkins County Central with a 23-0 finish to continue their chance at the school’s third consecutive 2A title.
Despite the game being three innings, the Blue Tornado collected 15 hits in the victory, with Gunner Massey leading the team with four hits, going for 4-for-5. Jack James followed behind, going 3-for-4 with four RBI.
Paducah Tilghman plated 14 runs in the first inning, leading off with back-to-back batters Levin East and Jalen Seay taking first after a pitch hit them. Then, before Devin Kiebler drew a walk, East scored on an error by the Storm’s catcher to make it 1-0. The score quickly moved to 3-0 with an RBI single by Massey, scoring Seay and Hank James.
The Blue Tornado continued to dominate Hopkins County Central in the first inning, adding run after run on RBI singles by Burke Waggoner and Jack James, and then a grand slam by Kiebler moved PTHS to an 11-0 lead. As Tilghman batted around, the team added three more runs before Hopkins County Central escaped the inning.
Waggoner took the mound for Paducah Tilghman, earning the victory while throwing three innings of work. The junior struck out six and did not allow a hit or run in the contest.
Tilghman added nine more runs in the top of the second, cashing in on errors by the Storm. Massey, Waggoner, Jack James, and Kiebler added RBIs to their night as the Blue Tornado moved to a 23-0 lead, inducing the run rule against Hopkins County Central.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 23, HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 0
PTHS 14 9 0 X X X X — 23-15-1
HCC 0 0 0 X X X X — 0-0-7
WP: B. Waggoner; LP: E. Earl
TB: PTHS — D. Kiebler 5, J. James 4, G. Massey 4, B. Waggoner 2, C. Payne 1, E. Hamilton 1, B. Mira 1, B. Douglas 1
HBP: PTHS — L. East, J. Seay
SB: PTHS — J. Seay 2, L. East, H. James, G. Massey
RECORDS: Paducah Tilghman (9-5); Hopkins County Central (1-8)
