Gunner Massey

Paducah Tilghman’s Gunner Massey went 4-for-5 in the 23-0 victory over Hopkins County Central in the Kentucky 2A Sectionals. Massey plated three runs and collected three RBI in his appearance for the Blue Tornado.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

CADIZ — The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado returned to the Kentucky 2A Tournament, looking to have a three-peat of winning the 2A State Championship under the guidance of head coach and former Tornado Tremayne Donald. After falling short to Whitley County at Edward Jones Field last Friday, the Blue Tornado defeated Hopkins County Central with a 23-0 finish to continue their chance at the school’s third consecutive 2A title.

Despite the game being three innings, the Blue Tornado collected 15 hits in the victory, with Gunner Massey leading the team with four hits, going for 4-for-5. Jack James followed behind, going 3-for-4 with four RBI.

