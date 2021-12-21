The Paducah Tilghman Blue Torando boys basketball team proved they have a history of greatness on Saturday.
In an 88-52 decision, the Blue Tornado beat the visiting Meridian, (Mounds), Ill., team and in doing so, got the 2,000th win in program history.
The feat is not only a milestone as a school but is also a milestone on the state and national level.
Earlier in the year the Tilghman football team hit a milestone of their own when they won their 800th game in program history.
The two milestones combined make Paducah Tilghman High School just the second team in Kentucky to have a basketball team reach 2,000 wins and the only team in the nation to have a basketball program and football program get to 2,000 and 800 wins, respectively.
Jayvion Powell led the way with 24 points with Tragen Arthur right behind with 21 for the Blue Tornado. Two other Blue Tornado contributed double-digit points with Landon Fitzgerald knocking down 11 and Mian Shaw adding 10.
Paducah Tilghman 21 57 77 88
Meridian 18 31 39 52
