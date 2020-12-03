MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — For the first 13 minutes, Murray State looked like the better team. Poised. Composed. Effective.
But in the final 27 minutes? Those belonged to the Blue Raiders, and on Wednesday night at the Murphy Center, Middle Tennessee State reversed course and rolled to an emphatic 78-61 win over the Racers.
Leading 26-19 after a crafty designed play for Racers junior guard Brion Whitley, MSU went more than seven minutes without a basket and four turnovers against MTSU’s three-quarter-court pressure — and the Blue Raiders capitalized with a 12-0 run.
The Racers were down just 34-30 at the break, but MTSU scorched after halftime, shooting 8-for-9 out of the gate and 14-for-20 with 7:37 left in regulation.
By the final horn, the Racers had shot 40.7% from the floor (including a dismal 9-for-28 after halftime), 3-for-16 from the arc, committed 18 turnovers and had been equalized on the boards 37-all, after MTSU outrebounded MSU 19-15 in the second half.
It followed a script the Blue Raiders (1-2) have already twice written this season. Despite losses to Omaha and East Tennessee State on a neutral court in Florida, the Blue Raiders came into the game having forced 40 total turnovers on defense and holding opponents to 5-for-19 from the arc.
“We knew this was going to be our first opportunity to evaluate where we were at,” noted six-year MSU coach Matt McMahon. “And obviously we have a lot of work to do on both ends of the floor. We still have a lot of work in establishing a rotation, and determining what personnel needs to be on the floor, and how long certain guys can play in certain spurts and play at a high level.
“And I think Middle Tennessee had a lot to do with our problems tonight, but as we know, it’s a scout-heavy game in college basketball. Every team we play is going to see this game and know that we struggled, and those are areas where we have to get better.”
Murray State (1-1) got double-digit scoring efforts from Chico Carter (13 points, four rebounds), Tevin Brown (13 points, seven rebounds, three assists) and Demond Robinson (10 points, one rebound), but there were a myriad of maladies that stymied the Racers. Typically sharp at the arc, Brown was hounded into 1-for-7 from deep and just 4-for-14 from the floor. Carter offered an early scoring punch, but was harangued into seven turnovers. And Robinson, at 6-foot-8 and a 7-foot-5 wingspan, didn’t find himself on the boards often.
Those weren’t the only concerns. Junior forward KJ Williams was just 3-for-9 from the floor for seven points. Justice Hill, the Racers’ new starting point guard, had three turnovers and shot just 2-for-9 from the floor.
Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee erased its early poor shooting from the arc (just two for its first 13 attempts) by burying 7-of-17 down the stretch, as senior forward Jo’vontae Millner-Criss (19 points) and Dontrell Shuler (12 points, six assists) combined for 31 of MTSU’s 40 bench points.
“Having a veteran team, I thought we would be a lot tougher tonight,” McMahon admitted. “I thought we would be a lot better defensively. But I do think Middle Tennessee is a very talented team. A lot of new players. As we talked to our players all week, they didn’t shoot the ball well playing in a hockey rink down in Florida.”
But that was supposed to serve as a warning.
Millner-Criss’ second 3-pointer of the night came with 7:37 left in regulation, and had the Blue Raiders up 69-46.
Offense stallsMSU opened the game shooting 12-for-20 from the field, but from there went just 11-for-37.
A strong ball-reversal team capable of finding entry passes to its forwards and post presences, Middle Tennessee stayed true on the perimeter and held — often denying, or outright stripping, the ball out of the low block. Those easy layups for guys like Williams, Robinson and Devin Gilmore? They weren’t there often. And of the 18 total turnovers on the night, roughly half of them came near midcourt, with the Racers trying to methodically prod MTSU’s bracket pressure.
“I think when our point guards were aggressive and really attacked the pressure and drove it downhill, we were able to get the ball into the paint. And we finished some, and unfortunately we did not finish some. And I thought there were some possessions where we were just very timid out front, and made some lazy passes that led to some easy transition opportunities for Middle.
“... But we just couldn’t execute. We settled for bad twos, which are low percentage shots, and we couldn’t consistently establish a post presence.”
