DRAFFENVILLE — Marshall County High School on Tuesday named Bryan “BB” Blevins as its boys soccer coach.
Blevins, a Marshall County graduate, succeeds Donnie Heath, who resigned in May after three seasons as head coach.
“We had several candidates that applied for the job from across the country,” noted Marshall County athletic director Mike Johnson in a release. “BB definitely fits what we are looking for in a head coach. He understands the expectations and has a great knowledge of the game. We know it will be an easy transition with the team.”
Blevins is the fifth head coach in MCHS soccer history. He joined the team as an assistant coach in 2010 and served under head coaches Don Walker, Andrew Pagel and Heath.
Blevins first stepped foot on the MCHS soccer field as a player for Walker and was part of the 2000 state Final Four team. Marshall County returned to the state tournament in 2002 with Blevins as a part of that team. Marshall County fell to St. Xavier in the state championship game after having beaten University Heights, Madisonville-North Hopkins and Southwestern on its trip through the state competitors’ bracket.
Blevins graduated in 2003 before returning to the program as an assistant coach in 2010. Since then, Blevins has helped lead the boys soccer team to six Second District championships and four First Region titltes.
“I am honored to be selected as the most recent head coach of this program,” Blevins noted. “The success of our program speaks for itself, and I am proud to continue the tradition that has become Marshall County soccer.”
When asked about his first season as head coach, Blevins said: “This upcoming year will bring a new set of challenges, but we have a great group of upperclassmen that lead this team. If anything, we are really looking forward to watching them compete.”
