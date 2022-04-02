With spring break right around the corner, the Ballard Memorial Bombers and Christian Fellowship Eagles took to the baseball field to get in one more game before the break. As hosts, the Bombers defended their home field, securing a 15-0 win over Eagles in the three-inning contest.
The shutout was in large thanks to a perfect game from the pitcher’s mound by sophomore Braxton Blakenship. In the three innings pitched, he allowed zero hits and struck out eight, to give the Bomber offense plenty of time at the plate.
Ballard brought the runs in starting with a triple by Cole Owens which allowed Shane Romaine and Dustin Howle to make their way home. Immediately after, Hayden Buchanan hit a ground ball single to left field, giving Howle the opportunity to tally the third run.
The scoring wasn’t done just yet as the score sat 3-0 and room to grow as nobody had been called out. Keaton Overstreet singled a fly ball to center field after Carson Buchanan got himself to first base, pushing his brother to third. The fly ball by Overstreet brought Hayden home for the fourth run and Carson to third, who would come home on a single by Konnor Myatt.
Overstreet was thrown out trying to advance to second, putting up the first out of the inning and the second would follow as Hunter Collins was struck out by CFS pitcher Dawson Hicks. He would keep the hot hand at the mound and close out the inning striking out Mason Nichols, ending the first inning 5-0.
After three quick strikeouts, the Bombers were back at the plate to add eight more runs, starting with an RBI single by Howle, who plated Romaine after his walk.
Hayden Buchanan grounded out but was credited with bringing home Howle for the seventh run of the game. Carson Buchanan sent a ball flying to right field for a triple, bringing home Cole Owens and immediately after, a single by Overstreet would bring home Buchanan, making it a 9-0 ballgame.
The 10th run would be scored by Overstreet thanks to a single RBI from Nichols, followed by a Romaine single to left field, bringing home Collins.
Two more runs by Nichols and Romaine would finish off the inning, making it a 13-0 game and close to the end.
Daniel Meinschein got in on the action for the 14th run of the game, as Baron Collins hit a line drive to left field for a double and the final drive of the game came thanks to a single from Howle with the bases loaded to bring home Jack Rollins. CFS will take a break for spring break and prep for the First Region All “A” Classic on Monday, April 11 at Carlisle County High School where they will take on Murray (4-4). Ballard Memorial will play through spring break, taking on St. Mary on Monday, April 4 and Livingston Central the following day, both on the road.
They will also play in the All “A” Classic, taking on St. Mary on Tuesday, April 12 at Carlisle County.
Ballard Memorial 15,
Christian Fellowship 0
Ballard Memorial 582 — 15-19-0
Christian Fellowship 000 — 0-0-1
2B: BM — D Meinschein, B Collins
3B: BM — C Owens, C Buchanan
TB: BM — C Owens 5, D Howle 4, C Buchanan 4, K Overstreet 2, D Meinschein 2, B Collins 2, S Romaine 1, H Buchanan 1, K Myatt 1, M Nichols 1, J Rollins 1
SB: BM — S Romaine 2
RECORDS: Ballard Memorial (5-4), Christian Fellowship (3-2)
