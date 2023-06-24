On Friday night, the Paducah Chiefs faced off against the Hoptown Hoppers in a matchup at Brooks Stadium in Paducah. This game is the first of a two game stint between then teams, the second coming Saturday night. The Chiefs defeated the Hoppers 7-6 thanks to a Gunner Bingham walk-off in the bottom of the ninth.
The win secured the Chiefs third straight win as they move to a 9-9 season record.
The night’s scoring started early in the bottom half of the first when Bingham singled on a line drive to right field to drive in Sam Kestranek. The next run came in after Bingham was caught stealing second base, but the throw allowed Ben Brombaugh to steal home.
The third and final run of the inning came after a Krayton Morse triple down the right field line, scoring Christian Beal.
After a quiet second inning, Luke Shelton scored on a wild pitch to give the Hoppers their first run of the game. After two consecutive walks and a Chiefs pitching change, Robert Estrada hit an infield single to score one and bring Hoptown within one. The Hoppers tied the game in the fourth after Dom Oliverio drew a walk with the bases loaded.
Following a fifth inning where no runner reached base, Hoptown was able to load the bases again and draw another walk to take the lead, making the score 4-3.
The Chiefs quickly responded in the bottom half, and with runners on first and second, Gage Griggs doubled into the right field gap to score two and retake the lead for Paducah. In the bottom of the seventh, Bingham tripled for his second hit of the evening, scoring Kestranek to make the score 6-4.
The Hoppers were able to load the bases with no outs in the top of the eighth and Estrada was able to sneak a ground ball through the infield to score one and cut the Chiefs lead to one. Lanuel Villalba then hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game, but a Hopper baserunner was thrown out trying to advance to third to end the inning.
Going into the top of the ninth, David Limbach and Jordan Eaton were able to combine for a scoreless inning for the Chiefs, leaving them an opportunity to win in the final inning.
Joe Peca led off the inning with a single and Will Gibbs followed this with a walk. A pop out and a ground out left runners on second and third with two outs. Bingham then hit a ground ball to second, which was not fielded cleanly by the Hopper fielder, getting on base and scoring the winning run to walk-off the game. The final score was 7-6 in favor of the hometown Paducah Chiefs.
The Chiefs play the Hoppers again in another home matchup on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. They look to improve their ranking in the Ohio Valley League.
PADUCAH 7, HOPTOWN 6
HOP-0 0 2 1 0 1 0 2 0- 6 7 2
PAD- 3 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 1- 7 11 2
