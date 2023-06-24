On Friday night, the Paducah Chiefs faced off against the Hoptown Hoppers in a matchup at Brooks Stadium in Paducah. This game is the first of a two game stint between then teams, the second coming Saturday night. The Chiefs defeated the Hoppers 7-6 thanks to a Gunner Bingham walk-off in the bottom of the ninth.

The win secured the Chiefs third straight win as they move to a 9-9 season record.

