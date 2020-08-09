For a tight-knit group of Lyon County High School Class of 2018 graduates, “Friendsgiving” at Taylor Carney’s house will never be the same.
The makeshift family dinner, typically celebrated around Thanksgiving over the last three years, has always had Cullan Brown at its heart.
And while the unit will always have the powerful memories of Brown — his strong charisma, his intrepid golf game, his second-to-none cooking, his duck-hunting prowess, his twitchy fishing hand, his long Southern drawl, his penchant for late-night poker, his love of trivia, his poise, his promise, his hope — they won’t have him.
Tuesday in Lexington, Brown died of osteosarcoma, a rapidly progressive bone cancer that invaded his left thigh. He was 20. An “old soul” taken far too early.
“We’ll be 50, and he’ll never reach past 20,” notes Sophie Bingham, one of his longest and closest friends. “And it’s heartbreaking. But when we do tell our kids stories, he’ll fit right in perfectly, because he was such an old soul. Even when we’re 50, he’ll fit. He could fit in with anybody, regardless of the age. He made anyone feel special.”
•••
Eight weeks before his death, Bingham and this Lyons squad — which typically includes the likes of Carney, Rachael Klueppel, Bailey Fowler, Cole Kaminski, Max Wadlington, Jack Walker, Hannah Holloman, Elliott Slaton and so many, many others — were able to steal Brown away for a retreat near Lake Barkley.
Fighting for his life, there was a bit of an escape to a happier, simpler time.
“When he got there ... we thought he was just kidding ... but he said, ‘I’m staying out here until dark,’ ” Bingham remembered. “ ‘OK, Cullan.’
“By God, he stayed out there until dark. And he fished all day long. And he had such a good time. It was such a good time for the main group of us, just to have some last moments with him. And it was a special day for him to get out.”
One week later, Brown had his crew over for dinner in Eddyville. Grilled pork chops, of course. One of his many signatures.
“So sick,’ ” Bingham added. “And we didn’t know he was that sick. He made a whole dinner for us, and we had a good time. We stayed out there. Played trivia. He was so different from all of us, but he just fit. It’s hard to explain. He fit in with any group that he was put into.”
•••
Bingham texted with Brown just last week. She wanted to check in to see how things were going, and it wasn’t uncommon for the two to text about anything and everything. Sports. Relationships. School. Whatever.
So when he replied, “I can’t complain; I’m hurting a little, but nothing I need to complain about,” she couldn’t even be surprised.
It was 14 perfect words surmising his attitudes on life, and he gifted that presence and peace of mind to others.
“He would always make me feel so much better,” she said. “His words were always so calming.
“Now that it’s gone, that’s the hardest thing for me. I called him my ‘therapist,’ honestly, because he was that person that I could go to. And I knew he’d make me feel better. Whether it was in the middle of the night, he would answer my text messages.”
Unanswered text messages, however, are the last thing on Bingham’s mind.
It’s everything else Brown, his family, and his friends, will miss in the coming years.
“He won’t be a dad,” Bingham said. “He won’t have kids, and when you start thinking about it like that, it just breaks your heart. He had so much more life to live.
“People call him ‘The Governor,’ but we really thought he would go and do all of these great things. It’s not fair. He was our class president. He was supposed to plan our reunions. He was the president of every single club that he was in, just about. FFA. Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was involved in everything. So it’s just like, when we have reunions and do stuff, it’s just not going to be the same.
“He was the backbone of our group. He really was.”
