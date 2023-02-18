On Saturday afternoon, Murray State hosted Evansville for a conference matchup. The Racers won the game 74-58. Prior to the game, Steve Prohm honored Quincy Anderson with a ball to commemorate his 1,000th career point, scored on Jan. 4 at home against Bradley.
The game opened slowly as the Racers forced multiple turnovers within the first few minutes but couldn’t capitalize with made shots as they held an 8-4 lead after five minutes of play.
As the two teams came out of the first media timeout, Evansville took their first lead of the game to go up 9-8 but the Racers quickly went back on top 10-9.
It was a slow first half of play for both teams, but the scoring started to pick up at the end of the half. The Racers went into halftime with a 27-24 lead, as Anderson closed the half on a personal 5-0 run for Murray State.
“I’ve been trying to make the best of my opportunity,” Anderson said. “Brian [Moore] has been my rock. I love Racer nation. I’ve learned to call them my family, and to call Murray my home so I’m just making sure I can make my family and my home proud.”
The second half started slow as well, but then the Racers started to pull away and play with more pace. They built their biggest lead of the game at seven points, leading 45-38 with 11:48 left to play and heading to a timeout.
After that point, the Racers would build their lead up to double digits and never allowed the score to get back to single digits.
The Racers enjoyed a much better first half as they shot over 57% from the field in the half.
“I thought we did a better job in the second half of executing against their trap,” head coach Steve Prohm said.
In the second half the Racers scored as many points in eight minutes of play as they did in the entire first half.
Moore credited their turnaround to being more aggressive and getting to the basket and the free line more in the second half.
The Racers will be back in action on Tuesday as they will travel to Missouri State for another conference contest, and then finish their regular season on Sunday at home for senior day.
EU: M. Coleman 19, Y. Toumi 12, G. Spinelli 11, K. Strawbridge 8, C. Moncrief 4, P. Phillips 2, G. Bobe 2.
MSU: J. Smith 18, B. Moore 18, Q. Anderson 15, K. White 10, D. Burns 9, J. Wood 2, R. Thomas 2.
