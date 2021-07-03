The inaugural Clarence “Big House” Gaines Golf Scramble will take place Aug. 5 at Paxton Park Golf Course.
The four-man scramble is sponsored by the Upsilon Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.
Fees include $300 per team, $200 for a hole sponsorship and $20 for four mulligans. Teams should register by Aug. 1, with a hole sponsorship deadline of July 22.
Players will receive greens fees and a cart, lunch provided by Bayou Southern Catering, on-course refreshments and a tee gift.
Drinks will be provided by Pepsi MidAmerica.
Payments should be made to Omega Psi Phi, P.O. Box 8141, Paducah, KY 42002.
For more information, contact Tony Copeland at tkoque@bellsouth.net or Terrance Adams at TDAdams3 @gmail.com.
