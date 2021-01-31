Paducah Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet knew going into their first meeting of the season Saturday night with Marshall County that it would a battle from start to finish. In the end, Overstreet’s Blue Tornado earned the 68-55 victory over the Marshals at Otis Dinning Gymnasium.
“I thought it was a good ballgame,” he said. “Marshall County’s guys are always going to play for the name on the front of that jersey. It doesn’t matter if they have their best player or not, they come out playing hard and kind of stuck it to us in the first half.”
Without star guard Zion Harmon, the Marshals relied heavily on sophomore Cole Mills, who led all scorers with 22 points including a four-point play in the fourth quarter.
Paducah Tilghman senior Eli Brown led his team with 19 points, nine of that coming from 3-point field goals.
Sophomore Jayvion Powell and senior Landon Fitzgerald assisted with their team’s win with a combined 31 points.
The Blue Tornado (7-2) held just a slim 30-27 lead at intermission but got a boost in the third quarter when they outscored Marshall County, 23-9.
“It was good for us and gets us understanding that we’re not good enough not to play hard,” Oversteet added. “Marshall beat us to a lot of loose balls early, but we settled down at halftime and talked about putting a little more pressure on them.”
With PTHS going on a run in the third, it gave them an opportunity to keep a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter for the win, despite the Marshals (2-5) edging Tilghman in that final quarter, 19-15.
Marshall 16 11 9 19—55
PT 17 13 23 15—68
MARSHALL COUNTY: Mills 22, Schroader 8, Smith 8, Driver 8, Wallace 4, Miller 3, Sedlock 2. Field goals: 16. 3-pointers: 6 (Mills 2, Schroader 2, Driver 2) Free throws: 5-8. Record: 2-5.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN: Brown 19, Powell 16, Fitzgerald 15, Goodwin 7, Shaw 4, Arthur 4, Thomas 3. Field goals: 22. 3-pointers: 4 (Brown 3, Thomas) Free throws: 8-13. Record: 7-2.
