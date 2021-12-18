If you have been running short on daylight lately, you can expect a reversal of fortunes (albeit terribly gradually) beginning Tuesday.
The bad news from most viewpoints is that winter officially arrives that day. The good news to most everybody but vampires is that days begin to grow longer and nights become shorter then: the winter solstice.
Actually, it is not all day but at a specific moment, variable depending on where you are in the Northern Hemisphere. In Paducah, the arrival of astronomical winter and the change from increasingly less daily sunlight to growing periods of sunlight comes more exactly at 9:59 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
That time and even the date varies from year to year because of physics and geometry. It has to do with Earth rotating on a slanted axis as our home planet orbits around the sun. Our winter solstice, that moment of the shortest daylight changing over to increasing daylight, can come anywhere from Dec. 20-23. The Dec. 20 and Dec. 23 solstices, however, are rare. Indeed, the last Dec. 23 winter solstice came in 1903 and the next will arrive in 2303. (I won’t wait up for that one.)
This means that on Tuesday the sun’s arc across our sky will be at its lowest point of the year. Official sunrise at Paducah will be approximately 7:04 a.m. and sunset will be roughly 4:41 p.m. In detail, the times on both ends change day by day by a matter of seconds. The way it averages out, however, 9:59 a.m. Tuesday figures by Kentucky windage to be that moment when the sunlight length bottoms out, then reverses.
Something that is perhaps curious is that the latest sunrise and the earliest sunset do not come on that same solstice day. By the minute (not figuring seconds), our official sunset here is at its earliest point of 4:37 p.m. Dec. 3-10.
We actually already have gone through the shortest afternoons. That is what most people seem to hate the most. During these days of no Daylight-Saving Time, it seems like it starts growing dim shortly after lunch. Afternoons are too soon gone.
Figuring in on the overall length of sunlight, the latest sunrises, however, come days after the solstice. The official latest sunrise at Paducah is 7:08 a.m., and we will not experience that until Dec. 30-Jan. 13.
I personally would prefer a later sunset to afford a longer day for activities in which it is helpful to see what one is doing. On the other hand, I wouldn’t mind a later sunrise, too, a solar concession that would make it easier to tear myself from bed and be out and about before first light.
That’s one vote for Daylight Saving Time year-round.
Today and Sunday are the concluding days of Kentucky’s late muzzleloading firearms deer hunting season. The late season, Dec. 11-19, is the second and longer stint of two muzzleloading hunts in the state. The early season is always over the third weekend of October, this year Oct. 16-17.
These last two days of late muzzleloader hunting are the final deer gun pursuit opportunities for hunters of all ages this hunting year. The sole remaining gun hunting will be the free youth deer season, Jan. 1-2, during which kids younger than 16 accompanied by supervising adults can hunt deer with modern firearms.
The “free” part of the free youth deer season is that youngsters ages 12-15 are neither required to have a youth hunting license nor a youth deer permit during the special weekend hunt as they normally would. Kids younger than 12 are always exempted from license and permit requirements.
While the muzzleloader season continues (and during the coming free youth deer season, too) hunters other than gun deer hunters are reminded that they must also wear fluorescent orange clothing while afield. During any firearms gun season, all hunters afield by day must wear clothing of unbroken “blaze” or “hunter” orange on head, chest and back.
Waterfowl hunters and raccoon/’possum hunters who are active at night are exempted from the mandated orange clothing.
Through these last days of muzzleloading firearms deer hunting, hunters should recall that the earlier requirement to take deer harvested in the CWD Surveillance Zone to special check stations in those five counties has been dropped. Rather, testing of deer will be offered as an option.
The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources has canceled the mandate to go to check stations to test deer for chronic wasting disease in Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Fulton and Hickman counties because of the vast damage and chaos that last week’s tornado passage inflicted in that area. Instead, the check stations will take samples of deer for CWD testing if successful hunters choose to bring in their whitetails.
Today is the opening of the third and latest segment of dove hunting across Kentucky. The final stint of the annual mourning dove season runs Dec. 18-Jan. 9.
Late dove hunting draws little attention among wingshooters, by far the most participation going to the earliest days of the season’s first segment, Sept. 1-Oct. 26. But those who gravitate to that pursuit have the advantage of a full 90 days of dove hunting spread from late summer into the winter. Before today’s third segment hunting opening, the recently concluded middle stint was Nov. 25-Dec. 5.
Illinois deer hunting for 2021-22 winds along toward its conclusion with archery season running through Jan. 16 and antlerless-only and CWD-related population reduction hunts scheduled Dec. 30-Jan. 2 and Jan. 14-16. But numbers thus far suggest a fair drop in deer harvest for the year.
Preliminary tabulations from the major harvest producer, the two-segment firearms season, show that hunters reported taking a total of 71,675 deer this year. That compares to a total of 77,160 deer taken during the same seven days of firearms (slug-loaded shotguns and muzzleloaders) hunting during 2020, a drop of almost 8%.
The most productive Illinois county during the firearms season was Randolph, which yielded a total of 2,162 deer. Most productive in southernmost Illinois was Pope County, where hunters reported taking 1,244 deer.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
