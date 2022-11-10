Trinity Beth and Trey Wall have been awarded Region One Players of the Year, and Lady Marshals Head Coach Aaron Beth has been awarded Region One Coach of the Year, following their spectacular golf seasons.
The Lady Marshals have won numerous tournaments throughout their season—including the First Region Championship, Kentucky High School Athletic Association Semi-State Championship and runner-up at the KHSAA State Tournament to cap off the season. A team effort, Aaron Beth notes that so many of these wins are attributed to the attitude of hard work and partnership the girls implement with every trip to the green.
“We have always set our goals high and then worked hard to attain those goals,” Beth said.”We focus on what we are doing to get better and just play one shot at a time.”
Trinity Beth has had an exceptional freshman year, taking gold at the Kentucky Coach Golf Association All-State Championships, First Region Championship, KHSAA State Championship, and earning medalist honors in four other tournaments during the season—Cardinal Classic, Battle of the Bluegrass, Bethlehem Invitational and Region 1-4 Semi-State Preview. She has also recently been awarded with her third consecutive Ms. Kentucky Golf title, and is a member of the 2022 Rolex Junior All-American Honorable Mentions team.
“I always set my expectations high because I have no chance to win if I don’t believe that I can,” said Trinity. “It feels really great to finish off the season with winning the state title because I have worked so hard all season.”
As a coach and a dad, Aaron Beth has had the unique opportunity to watch his daughter excel.
“I am very proud of Trinity (Beth) for winning Region One Player of the Year along with numerous other awards over the past few years. I have seen her grow both on and off the course and I couldn’t be more proud as her coach and her dad,” said Beth.
Along with Trinity Beth, Lady Marshals Katie Roberts, Skylar Waller and Cecilia Ray were selected as part of the All-Region team.
“It is always rewarding for hard work to be recognized. My ‘Coach of the Year’ award is just a reflection of how fortunate I am to get to coach such great players. Our players work hard and put in the time and effort that it takes to be successful, and that work and effort was recognized with four of our players making the All-Region team.”
The Marshals also had a great season, taking gold in 10 tournaments, along with first at the KHSAA First Region Tournament, third at the KHSAA Semi-State Tournament, and sixth at the KHSAA State Tournament. Wall took first at the region tournament and 11th at state to finish his senior season. He also finished third in all-state points at the Mr. Kentucky Golf awards banquet.
“This reward (Region One Player of the Year) means a lot to me, not because of the physical name behind it, but because it is a physical representation of the work I have put into the game. It felt very rewarding to receive it,” said Wall.
He will be continuing his golf career as a Murray State University Racer next fall.
Ryan Stokes and David John Morris, along with Wall, were also members of the All-Region team. Marshals Head Coach David Morris weighs in, commenting on how proud he is of his team for the growth they have exhibited throughout the season.
“Very proud as a father for my son, and truly blessed to be able to watch them grow as players and young men.”
