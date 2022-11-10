Wall and Beth

Trinity Beth and Trey Wall display their awards at the Kentucky All-State Golf Team banquet, held in Nicholasville, Kentucky at the Champion Trace Golf Course on Saturday.

 Photo provided by MCHS golf

Trinity Beth and Trey Wall have been awarded Region One Players of the Year, and Lady Marshals Head Coach Aaron Beth has been awarded Region One Coach of the Year, following their spectacular golf seasons.

The Lady Marshals have won numerous tournaments throughout their season—including the First Region Championship, Kentucky High School Athletic Association Semi-State Championship and runner-up at the KHSAA State Tournament to cap off the season. A team effort, Aaron Beth notes that so many of these wins are attributed to the attitude of hard work and partnership the girls implement with every trip to the green.

