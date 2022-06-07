Hours before Jack Bennett toed the rubber at Kentucky Proud Park, the McCracken County Mustang became the recipient of the 2022 Gatorade Kentucky Baseball Player of the Year.
In its 37th year of honoring the best high school athletes, Bennett became the first baseball player chosen from McCracken County. The award recognizes athletic excellence, high academic achievement standards, and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. With this, Bennett is up for the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award, announced later this month.
“I was shocked because I’m the first-ever player from McCracken County to win this outstanding award,” Bennett said. “It means much more than just being an athlete. Such as staying on top of school work and helping out in your local community.”
In addition to the award, the KHSBCA named Bennett as First Region Player of the Year last month. According to KHSAA statistical rankings, Bennett is No. 7 in walks (34) and No. 13 in hits (54), No. 16 in wins (8-1), No. 20 in triples (5), No. 22 in home runs (8), No. 29 in slugging percentage (0.853), No. 38 in ERA (1.42), and No. 38 in innings pitched (59.1).
“Jack is an unbelievable player, a great teammate, and a great person,” McCracken County head coach Zach Hobbs said. “He is one of the hardest working young men we have had in our program. He is a leader by example and has set the expectations for the younger players. He is very deserving of this award, and I am so proud of him for being honored as the Gatorade Player of the Year.”
Bennett did not let the news of him receiving the award change his mindset going into the first round of the 2022 KHSAA Baseball State Tournament. After two fouls and taking a ball, Bennett ripped a scorching home run over the University of Kentucky’s right field wall and into the visiting team bullpen in his first at-bat of the game.
His eighth home run, which came hours after receiving the award, broke the McCracken County baseball program record.
He currently leads his team in home runs, walks, batting average, and runs.
On the mound, he leads the Mustangs in strikeouts and wins.
But it isn’t just Bennett’s clutch hitting and arm that helped him win the award.
The right-handed pitcher, catcher, and third baseman has led the Mustangs to a 35-6 record. Outside of the diamond, the recent McCracken County graduate has volunteered locally as an umpire for local youth baseball and softball games and refereeing youth basketball.
In addition, Bennett’s heart and kindness have also led him to donate his time to multiple community service initiatives that help families in need in association with his church.
“He’s a threat at the plate, he’s solid anywhere you put him defensively, and he’s lights-out on the mound,” Apollo head coach Mason Head said. “If I had to identify what Jack brings most to his team, I’d have to say confidence. McCracken has a different look about them in contrast to almost any other team I’ve seen. I think Jack is at the heart of that.”
The standout Mustang maintained a 4.04 weighted GPA and signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball on a scholarship to Western Kentucky University.
At Western Kentucky University, Bennett changed the tone of the 2021 KHSAA Baseball State Tournament sub-state game against Bowling Green at Nick Denes Field. His two-run home run put the Mustangs on the board after being down 4-0 for the first five innings.
The team relied on his prowess on the mound and earned the 5-4 victory.
This season, Bennett’s performance on the field has shined brightly.
From clutch hitting to complete domination on the mound, he has been a crucial piece of the McCracken County puzzle for the Mustangs to get to the final four this upcoming Friday.
His advice for the younger members of his team? Stay focused in the classroom and do everything they can to help out their community because being a student comes before being an athlete.
Bennett joins recent Gatorade Kentucky Baseball Players of the Year Daylen Lile (Trinity High School), AJ Hacker (Rowan County Senior High School), and Ryan Hawks (Warren East High School).
On Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park, the McCracken County senior and his teammates will face a familiar threat. The St. Xavier Tigers are the last hurdle for the Mustangs to meet before they can earn their ticket to the 2022 KHSAA Baseball State Tournament championship game on Saturday night.
