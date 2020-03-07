Bench bolsters Racers to 2020 OVC title game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – For the third-straight season, No. 2 seed Murray State is headed back to the Ohio Valley Conference championship – where it will face the No. 1 seed Belmont Bruins – after toppling No. 3 seed Austin Peay 73-61 in Friday night’s semifinal matchup at The Ford Center.
Much credit is due to Racer sophomore guard Tevin Brown, who scored 15 of his team-high 24 points in a scintillating second half. He’d finish with 7-for-16 shooting from the floor and 7-for-8 shooting from the stripe, and defensively, he’d help hold Governors guard and 2020 OVC Freshman of the Year Jordyn Adams to 5-for-18 from the field.
But MSU isn’t marching onward and upward without massive production from the bench…something fifth-year coach Matt McMahon got in Friday’s fight.
Sophomore forward KJ Williams added a third-straight monstrous performance with 15 points and 11 rebounds, adding two blocks, two steals, two assists, no turnovers – and a right-corner 3-pointer midway through the first half to help spring a 13-0 run and a 34-21 Racer lead.
Junior forward Devin Gilmore spelled senior forward Anthony Smith for 17 minutes, and he’d finish with five points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, three assists and just one turnover.
And then, there was freshman point guard Chico Carter Jr.
In 28 minutes, he posted 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting with six assists, two rebounds and a robust plus-25 plus/minus, 10 points better than the next player for either team (Gilmore, plus-15).
“You talk about those top eight – any of them could start,” McMahon noted. “We don’t really get caught up in who starts. We just need production from as many guys as we can get it from. And I thought KJ, he’s a starter. He got voted 10th on the all-league team, and he’s a top-five player in our league. And he had 15 and 11 again tonight, coming off the weekend he just had at home against EKU and Austin Peay.
“And then we talked about Devin, just his energy and production off the bench. And Chico, who started for us earlier in the year before he got hurt. We just need everyone to produce, and I’ve said it all year: the strength of our team is our team. Since the first week of December, we had a really tight-knit close group. They play for each other. They play extremely hard, and that’s why we’ve gotten better as the season’s gone on…and have an opportunity for a championship (tonight).”
It’s three guys who combined for 30 points, 23 rebounds, 11 assists, four blocks, four steals and shot 12-for-20 from the floor, and completely necessary, as Governors junior hybrid and 2020 OVC Player of the Year Terry Taylor erupted for 27 points on 12-for-25 shooting, 14 rebounds (including six offensively) and two 3-pointers.
“What affected us was Murray’s bench,” noted APSU coach Matt Figger. “Murray’s bench – they won the game for them. Obviously, Tevin Brown played a heckuva game, but the game was won from Murray’s bench. And we got very little contribution from our bench (11 points, and a late, meaningless triple from guard Evan Hinson).”
Taylor’s second 3-pointer capped a 23-9 run, and gave the Governors (21-12) a 44-43 lead early in the second half.
However, the Racers got a quick score from Carter – and never trailed again.
“You’re not going to stop those two,” McMahon said, of Taylor and Adams. “So you want them take a large number of shots. And keep their efficiency down. And so you look at tonight, Taylor gets 27, but it took 25 shots to get it. And even when Adams had 27 on Saturday (at the CFSB Center), he took 23 shots. Tonight, just 5-for-18. And I think you start with Tevin. His defense on him was terrific. Tevin has always been an elite perimeter defender for us, and I thought he was up for the challenge tonight.”
Slow start
The Racers opened the game shooting just 2-for-12 in the opening six minutes, and fell behind 13-5 after a transition triple from Adams.
But that’s when MSU opened up a 12-0 run, which began with back-to-back triples from freshman guard DaQuan Smith in the left corner, and ended with Brown burying a right-wing 3-pointer while absorbing a foul. He’d convert on the rare four-point play.
“We have a lot of trust in him,” Brown said, of Smith. “He’s our starting point guard. He wouldn’t be on the court if he couldn’t play basketball. He wouldn’t be here if he couldn’t play basketball. So, we just put our trust in him as one of our players. And he happened to deliver tonight.”
Late effort plays
*A double-steal led to Brown getting fouled a second time on a 3-point attempt, and he’d bury all three free throws for a 48-44 Racer lead.
*Twice in the final eight minutes, MSU would get three offensive rebounds that eventually led to buckets: an offensive putback from freshman forward Demond Robinson (six points, five rebounds) to make it 54-46, and a 3-pointer from Brown on the right wing to make it 60-51.
“There were just opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of,” Figger said. “They went to the glass and capitalized, in the moments that we needed a stop. We’d get the initial, and they’d miss a shot. They’d miss a shot, and they’d get it. They’d miss another shot, and they’d get it. And score. There were two possessions that just broke our back.”
Bruins, again
Belmont advanced into tonight’s 7 p.m. championship game in similar fashion, eventually staving off No. 4 seed Eastern Kentucky in a dogged battle, 60-50.
The Bruins (25-7) didn’t shoot particularly well from the arc (7-for-30), or from the floor (22-for-65, 33.8%), but held the Colonels (16-17) to 29.9% shooting from the floor and 5-for-22 from the arc.
Belmont’s Adam Kunkel was 5-for-15 from the floor with 15 points, while 2020 OVC Defensive Player of the Year Grayson Murphy finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
EKU got a team-high 15 points from Russhard Cruickshank on 5-for-8 from the field and 4-for-6 from deep, while 2020 OVC First-Team guard Jomaru Brown added 12, but on 5-for-24 shooting.
Murray State and Belmont split the regular season series (1-1), with the Racers winning in Murray, and the Bruins winning in Nashville, Tennessee.
MURRAY STATE 73, AUSTIN PEAY 61
AUSTIN PEAY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Adams 34 5-18 1-2 1-4 1 0 13
Butler 33 0-6 2-2 2-3 5 2 2
Woodard 23 0-1 0-0 0-3 2 4 0
Abaev 36 3-6 2-4 2-7 1 4 8
Taylor 39 12-25 1-5 6-14 0 0 27
Hinson 22 3-4 1-1 0-0 0 3 9
Paez 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Silveira 5 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 2 2
Totals 200 24-61 7-14 12-32 9 17 61
Percentages: FG .393, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Hinson 2-3, Adams 2-5, Taylor 2-6, Woodard 0-1, Butler 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Abaev 2, Adams).
Turnovers: 11 (Butler 3, Taylor 3, Abaev 2, Paez 2, Adams).
Steals: 5 (Butler 2, Hinson, Taylor, Woodard).
Technical Fouls: None.
MURRAY ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Robinson 10 3-4 0-0 4-5 0 2 6
A.Smith 23 2-6 0-2 2-3 0 2 4
Brown 39 7-16 7-8 1-5 3 2 24
Eaves 34 1-9 0-0 0-0 1 1 3
D.Smith 18 2-6 0-0 0-5 0 1 6
Williams 30 6-12 2-3 2-11 2 2 15
Carter 28 4-6 2-2 0-2 6 2 10
Gilmore 17 2-2 1-1 4-10 3 2 5
Holliday 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-61 12-16 13-41 15 14 73
Percentages: FG .443, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Brown 3-6, D.Smith 2-4, Williams 1-1, Eaves 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Gilmore 2, Williams 2, A.Smith, Robinson).
Turnovers: 10 (Brown 3, Carter 3, Eaves 2, Gilmore, Robinson).
Steals: 10 (Brown 3, Williams 2, A.Smith, Carter, D.Smith, Gilmore, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
Austin Peay 29 32 — 61
Murray St. 36 37 — 73
A: 3,435 (10,000).
