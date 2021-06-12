A five-run seventh inning sparked the Full Count Rhythm to a 13-5 road win over the Paducah Chiefs in Ohio Valley League action on Friday.
The Chiefs led 4-1 after five innings, but Full Count mounted a comeback with a run in the sixth and five more in the seventh to take a 7-4 edge.
The Rhythm led off the top of the seventh by loading the bases via a walk to Carlos Lara sandwiched between singles from Christian Smith and Jackson Hannon. Matthew Batts followed with a grand slam, sending a pitch over the right-field wall to clear the bases.
Jared Vetetoe followed with a single, and back-to-back walks to Gunnar Ricketts and Sam Slaughter loaded the bases once again. But the Chiefs were able to work out of the jam with the Rhythm plating just one more run. Smith led off the top of the eighth with a triple and later scored on a double from Hannon to give Full Count an 8-4 lead.
The Rhythm continued pouring it on in the ninth with five more runs via a two-RBI double from Lara and RBI singles from Batts, Vetetoe and Ricketts.
Trailing 13-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, the Chiefs capped the scoring with an RBI sacrifice fly from Jace Mizell that drove in Brandon Hager from third after he led off the frame with a triple.
Corbin Hayden got the pitching start for the Chiefs and put together a solid outing. He allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings.
Will Hudson pitched an inning in relief and gave up one hit and one run while striking out three. Ryan White took the mound in the seventh, surrendering five runs on four hits and two walks without recording an out en route to being charged with the loss. Billy Johnston pitched the remaining three innings, giving up six runs on six hits and four walks.
Thanks in large part to his grand slam, Batts paced the Rhythm’s lineup with five RBIs in his two-hit night. Ricketts (triple, single, RBI), Smith (triple, single), Hannon (double, single, RBI) and Vetetoe (2 singles, RBI) also finished with two hits each in Full Count’s 13-hit game.
The Chiefs finished with nine hits on the night, including three from Hager (triple, 2 singles, RBI). Sam Fagan, Drew Hudson, Riley Hawthorne and Mizell also had RBIs for Paducah. Luke Sinnard started on the mound for the Rhythm, throwing four innings and allowing two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out four. Ryan Webster pitched two innings in relief, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks. Drew Robertson pitched the final three innings, giving up one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two en route to being credited with the win.
