High School football season starts Friday night and for the two schools within Graves County, that means a must-see Battle of the Birds showdown. The Mayfield Cardinals will play host to this years matchup against the Graves County Eagles, a contest the whole town will show up for.

This will be the third straight year that the Battle of the Birds kicks off the season, a game that coaches agree brings a lot of positive energy from both fans and players.

