High School football season starts Friday night and for the two schools within Graves County, that means a must-see Battle of the Birds showdown. The Mayfield Cardinals will play host to this years matchup against the Graves County Eagles, a contest the whole town will show up for.
This will be the third straight year that the Battle of the Birds kicks off the season, a game that coaches agree brings a lot of positive energy from both fans and players.
"It's certainly great for our community," Graves County head coach Lance Gregory said. "Everybody comes out and it's just a great atmosphere for high school football and it's a great opportunity for our players and Mayfield's players to play in front of a huge crowd, in front of their community."
With two preseason scrimmages under both teams belts, each is eager to take the field to officially begin their 2023 campaigns.
"Our kids played really hard, there's still mistakes that come with it being early in the season, so we just need to make sure we cut those mistakes down against our crosstown rival," Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said of his teams performances in their two scrimmages.
"Our two scrimmages were really productive. Our first one against Calloway, they are much improved from last season and they gave us a good indicator of some things we needed to work on," Gregory said. "We went into the Henderson scrimmage improved from the first one, I thought we played well, we executed better and overall we just got better from our first scrimmage to our second scrimmage and I think that's what was most important."
Mayfield has dominated the series since 2009. The last time Graves County won the rivalry was in 2008 when the Eagles took a 29-13 victory. Most recently, since the rivalry took over as the first game of the season, the Cardinals have posted 35-21 and 36-0 wins over the Eagles.
Of course with any rivalry comes smack talk and friendly or not so friendly wagers, traditions of painting cars and businesses windows and the overall spirit of competition. And, that spirit of competition is what's going to ignite the 2023 football season in Mayfield, KY on Friday night.
"Graves has got a good football team and out kids know that," Morris said. "We've got to come out and we've got to be focused. Many of our guys have played big games including state championship games so they know how to be focused in big games like this one."
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.
