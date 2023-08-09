Crosstown rivals Graves County and Mayfield High Schools faced off on the soccer field on Tuesday night with both boys and girls soccer teams competing in Battle of the Birds. The Lady Eagles shut out the Lady Cardinals in the first matchup by a score of 3-0 and the Cardinals got the best of the Eagles in the boys game, winning that matchup by a final score of 5-4.

Lady Eagles 3, Lady Cardinals 0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In