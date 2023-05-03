The Carlisle County and Community Christian softball teams met in Paducah on Tuesday night in a rematch from a contest early in the season. Much like the first game, the Lady Comets came out victorious, this time in an 11-2 ballgame.

Home runs were plentiful in the contest as the Lady Comets hit two over the fence and the Lady Warriors knocked out one. Karlie Gibson and Anna Russelburg connected on the two for Carlisle County, both scoring multiple runs to propel the score.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In