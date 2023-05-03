The Carlisle County and Community Christian softball teams met in Paducah on Tuesday night in a rematch from a contest early in the season. Much like the first game, the Lady Comets came out victorious, this time in an 11-2 ballgame.
Home runs were plentiful in the contest as the Lady Comets hit two over the fence and the Lady Warriors knocked out one. Karlie Gibson and Anna Russelburg connected on the two for Carlisle County, both scoring multiple runs to propel the score.
Ava Knight had the long ball for CCA as a solo score in the bottom of the third.
Carlisle got on the board first with hot bats flying. A double from Laney Shehorn to center field followed by a Rorey Eddlemen grounder turned error put bodies on bases for the visiting team. Russelburg singled on a hard ground ball and advanced to second on the throw to push her teammates home for a 2-0 ballgame.
CCA would answer back as Audrey Tucker connected on the first pitch to single to center field. Ava Knight connected two at-bats later for a line drive for a single, scoring Tucker. The Lady Comets defense would hold their own, holding the Lady Warriors to a 2-1 score heading into the just the second inning.
Defenses prevailed until the top of the third inning when Gibson knocked her ball over the fence on a 1-0 pitch count for a three-run homer and 5-1 score.
The next score came in the bottom of the same inning when Ava Knight connected for her own homer to match Gibson’s in nearly the same spot over the fence. Unfortunately for the home team it would be the last run they would see offensively for a 5-2 score.
Carlisle County, however wasn’t done scoring. Laney Shehorn added another successful at-bat to her game to score Chyenne Geveden for the sixth run.
Runs eight, nine and 10 came in the top of the fifth starting with Russelburg’s homer to score Macee Hogancamp. Alyssa Aikins contributed to the 10th run with a sacrifice fly for the second out of the inning to score Rylee Lemons for the 10-2 score.
CCA was able to stop the short run, but their opponents would get the last laugh as a Gibson single would score Shehorn in the top of the seventh to end the scoring.
Rhianna Thomason earned the win from the circle. She pitched all seven innings, allowing eight hits, two run and struck out two on a 66-49 pitch-strike county and 28 batters.
The Lady Warriors two hurlers, Alyssa Knight started things off for the first three innings. She allowed three hits, two runs, walked three and struck out one. Addie Arnett came in for relief, allowing nine hits, nine runs and walked one.
CCA will turn right around to take on Second District rivals, Paducah Tilghman on Wednesday while Carlisle County will return to action on Thursday to take on Ballard Memorial for senior night.
CARLISLE COUNTY 11, COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN 2
CCHS 2 0 3 1 4 0 1 — 11-12-2
CCA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2-8-5
HR: CC — K. Gibson, A. Russelburg; CCA — A. Knight
TB: CC — K. Gibson 6, A. Russelburg 5, L. Shehorn 5, R. Thomason 1, C. Geveden 1, L. Shehorn 1; CCA — A. Knight 5, A. Tucker 2, A. Arnett 2, M. Peeler 1.
Records: Carlisle County (12-10); Community Christian Academy (6-8)
