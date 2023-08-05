One week before its 11th induction ceremony, the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame is making plans to relocate.

The organization has sold its property adjacent to Elizabethtown City Hall including the historic church building which houses its exhibits. It hopes to reopen in a new location with new energy and ongoing financial support.

Ben Sheroan can be reached at 270-505-1403 or bsheroan@thenewsenterprise.com.

