One week before its 11th induction ceremony, the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame is making plans to relocate.
The organization has sold its property adjacent to Elizabethtown City Hall including the historic church building which houses its exhibits. It hopes to reopen in a new location with new energy and ongoing financial support.
“We just couldn’t make a go of it financially,” said Ken Trivette, the Hall of Fame board chairman and a driving force in developing the idea which is an outgrowth of the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.
While raising money to establish the facility was slow going, finding support for ongoing expenses virtually was non-existent. He said the monthly expenses of insurance, utilities, debt service and someone to open or operate the facility were roughly $10,000.
“The overhead was just eating us alive,” Trivette said.
The long-term future of the Hall of Fame displays and exhibits are still to be worked out. As part of the sales agreement, Kevin Addington of Addington Properties agreed to allow the Hall of Fame to stay in the former Presbyterian Church building for one year.
The land at 212 W. Dixie Ave. including a garage behind the building and an adjacent grassy lot were sold last week for $575,000, according to the deed filed in the county clerk’s office.
The deal will allow the Hall of Fame to meet all its financial obligations, pay off loans and still have some money in the bank to start again.
Trivette declined to speculate about where the museum exhibits might go but did say an idea is in the works. When a new location is developed, he said supporters and sponsors in and around Elizabethtown would be recognized.
Sponsorship plaques displayed on the outside of the church building will accompany the exhibits to their new home, Trivette said. Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn, a Louisville couple who received naming rights at the Hall in October 2019 after a $300,000 donation, still would be involved.
Addington is in the final phase of renovations of the Gregory Building adjacent to the Hall of Fame property as well as the former Mulberry-Helm School behind it. He said he has no immediate plans for the Hall of Fame building but was pleased the opportunity arose to acquire it.
Addington also is a partner in Elizabethtown Renassiance Associates, which has attracted destination restaurants to the Public Square and championed the live, work, play vision behind the downtown resurgence in Elizabethtown.
“We want to bring needed services and suppliers to our downtown walking area,” Addington said.
Trivette said the sale to Addington Properties is a positive for the community.
“Addington will take that property and make it something good for downtown,” he said.
Mayor Jeff Gregory shared that sentiment saying the city is excited to see what will be developed on the property.
The move is a practical financial decision and not a negative reflection on Elizabethtown government or its local support, Trivette said.
“The community met its commitments 100%,” he said.
Interest from the Chamber of Commerce and support from city government convinced the Hall of Fame to take up residence in Elizabethtown in 2011 after considering 16 sites across the state. It conducted its first induction ceremony in August of 2012.
“We’ve really enjoyed working with the Hall of Fame and really enjoyed having it in Elizabethtown,” Mayor Gregory said. “But we understand they have to do what they have to do from a business standpoint.”
When revived, Trivette said the museum will need to include more interactive elements to offer “a reason to come back” for repeat visits and general meeting space to produce rental income. Initial plans to provide that access locally in an additional structure alongside the former church fell by the wayside, in part because of an inability to secure a grant from a historical preservation organization.
The lack of a benefactor or other access to a steady revenue stream plagued the facility, Trivette said in retrospect. The goal of collecting and honoring the history and impact of high school basketball as it approached its centennial celebration was achieved and he said its 164 inductees to date were selected systematically with an emphasis on maintaining integrity in the process.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at the State Theater is a go. Tickets, which are $25 each, can be purchased online at bit.ly/3Kf5Oml or by contact the Hall of Fame office at 270-234-8354.
The selection process and induction ceremonies will continue while the Hall of Fame is in transition and beyond, Trivette said.
The board and local supporters looked at multiple ways to make the Hall of Fame work including reduction of exhibit hours and trimming the budget, he said.
“We’re leaving, but from my heart I can truly say we met our obligations to the best of our ability,” he said.
