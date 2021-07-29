The OSSA Sports Academy returned this week to host a baseball and softball camp for young and upcoming athletes to improve their skills on the diamond at Noble Park.
Led by founder David Randolph, the camp began on July 26 and will finish up this morning. Assisting Randolph this week are McCracken County High School varsity pitcher Landen Jones, former Mustang baseball player Kendal Kortz, MCHS teacher and assistant baseball coach Kalen Parker, and Trigg County’s new head baseball coach Taylor Follis.
The Sports Academy’s mission is to maximize the talents of every athlete. Randolph and his team believes sports are a great training tool for life. Through hard work, dedication, proper mechanics, and a lot of practice, every athlete can physically and mentally push themselves to the next level in life and sport.
Designed to motivate and challenge athletes, OSSA camps are a combination of expert training and fun. Instructors train campers in hitting, pitching, fielding, bunting, sliding, cutoffs, rundowns, and base running.
The four-day camp consists of learning new and correct techniques in baseball and softball, campers are grouped by age level, and the athlete to instructor ratio is 10:1. The ages range from 4-6 and 7-14.
After the final day of camp, each athlete will receive written evaluations from their instructors and a certificate of completion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.