The First Region All “A” baseball tournament finally got underway on Friday night after being pushed back from their original start day of Monday due to weather delays. Both tournaments were originally scheduled to be held at Carlisle County High School, but in an effort to get all first round games done on Friday night, games were dispersed to a variety of schools across the First Region.
Weather permitting, the semifinal games will take place at Carlisle County on Monday, April 18 for both softball and baseball, with championship games taking place on Tuesday, also at Carlisle.
Murray will take on St. Mary to start off Monday night for baseball at 5:30 p.m., followed by Carlisle County vs. Hickman County.
Murray 22, Christian Fellowship 0
The No. 1 seed Murray Tigers put on a dominant performance to start out the tournament with a 22-0 win over the No. 8 seed Christian Fellowship Eagles in just three innings. The Eagles got things going with a double from Brady Fletcher and a walk for Carter Space, but they would be left stranded as the top of the first inning came to a close.
Andrew Orr started the scoring for the Tigers with a single line drive to center field with the bases loaded. This would bring home Kobe Watson and Carson Tucker and Abram McNutt would score on the next at-bat thanks to a ground ball by Kyle Crady. The Tigers portion of the first inning would be a busy, 11 run inning. Another 11 runs in the bottom of the second would lead to a victory and a continued chance to compete in the tournament.
Carlisle County 16, Fulton County 1
The Comets put on a show on their home field as the hosts of the tournament and the No. 2 seed, with a 16-1 performance against Fulton County in a four innings contest.
Carlisle got things going with two quick runs in the bottom of the first inning, took a break in the second and continued to bring in the runs in the third inning.
Although, it was the fourth inning that would bring in the big runs and be the inning where the Pilots would score their single run.
A highlight of the fourth inning for the Comets was an out of the park home run by Brady Sasseen for the 11th, 12th and 13th runs of the game. In the Pilots portion of the fourth, James Parker would score the lone run of the game, thanks to his efforts to steal second base while teammate Braxton Bridges was at the plate and who sent a ground ball to second base, allowing Parker to make his way home.
Hickman County 6, Mayfield 0The Hickman County Falcons secured a win against Mayfield on their home field on Friday night in a 6-0 shutout. Eli Prince and Walker McClanahan took control of the mound for the Falcons pitching four and three innings respectively. Prince allowed two hits, struck out eight and allowed one walk while McClanahan struck out four and allowed one walk as well.
Runs started to come in toward the end of the first inning with two outs on the board for the Falcons. McClanahan scored the first run on a wild pitch with teammate Witt Carter at the plate.
Carter hit a line drive single to left field to score Micah Naranjo for the second run before the inning came to a close. Scoring went quiet until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Falcons scored their final four runs.
St. Mary 5, Ballard Memorial 1
This was the third meeting between the St. Mary Vikings and Ballard Memorial Bombers as the Vikings took the 5-1 win and tilted the scales 2-1 in the series this season against the Bombers.
After a scoreless opening inning, St. Mary got on the board with two runs by Landre Smiles and Brandon Quigley as Jackson Willett hit a fly ball double to center field. Ballard got in on the action in the bottom of the third when Baron Collins scored on a ground ball by Dustin Howle.
St. Mary would score once more in the third and bring in their last two runs in the fifth all while keeping the Bombers from scoring the rest of the game. L Heath pitched the first six inning for the Vikings allowing two hits, one run, struck out seven and walked four. Bret Haas cleaned up in the final inning to strike out three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.