Josh Teater

Josh Teater will be among 156 professional golfers to compete in this year’s Barbasol Championship.

NICHOLASVILLE (KT) — The Barbasol Championship will reach a milestone this year.

The PGA Tour event will mark its fifth year at the Champions of Keene Trace Golf Club when it tees off July 13-16. The purse is $3.8 million and the winner will receive 300 FEDEX Cup points. A full field of 156 professional golfers, including approximately 50 from the DP World Tour. Former Morehead State golfer and professional Josh Teater has already received an exemption and will be part of this year’s field.

