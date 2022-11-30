Citizens Deposit Bank is partnering with the Ballard Memorial High School athletics department to sponsor a Bombers Best event on Friday, December 2, 2022. The Bombers Athletics Department is inviting back all alumni and friends that evening to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the best year in BMHS sports history.
The BMHS Lady Bombers and Bombers will host Community Christian Academy in a JVG/VG/VB basketball triple-header, beginning at 5 p.m. At halftime of the varsity girls’ game, members of the 1982 Lady Bombers basketball team are invited to be recognized at center court. That team was the Second District Champion and First Region Runner-up.
Between varsity games, members of the 1982 Second District Champion and First Region Runner-up Bombers baseball team are invited to be recognized on the floor. Then, at halftime of the varsity boys’ game, members of the 1982 Second District Champion and First Region Runner-up Bombers basketball team are invited to be recognized on the floor.
Citizens Deposit Bank is sponsoring a reception for the teams that evening in the newly-renovated BMHS school cafeteria, beginning at 6 p.m., and tours of the “new” school will be available for those who wish to see the incredible facilities students enjoy. CDB also will be sponsoring their Bank Shot promotion which supports the Family Resource Center. Members of the 1982 teams and their spouses will be admitted free of charge that evening.
