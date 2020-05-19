Per a Monday release, Ballard Memorial High School teacher and coach Tim Adams has been named district athletic director at Ballard County Schools.
“It’s been a passion in my life, with what athletics does for young people and what it teaches them,” Adams wrote. “I look forward to collaborating with all school, district, and community stakeholders to craft an overarching vision for athletics in Ballard County Schools, from elementary to high school levels.”
For the last four seasons, Adams has been teaching mathematics at BMHS and in charge of Lady Bombers basketball, compiling a 47-73 record along the way. And Ballard County superintendent Dr. Casey Allen says it’s positions Adams will keep.
“We are pleased to welcome coach Adams to our administrative team as district athletic director,” Allen added. “He has years of successful administrative experience under his belt.
“We know he will be busy, but we are excited to have someone of his experience working with some of our most visible districtwide programs.”
Prior to BMHS, Adams served as head girls coach at Lone Oak High School for five years, and he has coached boys and girls at the varsity, JV and freshman levels.
Adams holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Murray State University, and he was a teacher or administrator in McCracken County for 21 years before coming to Ballard County.
He and his wife, Ballard Middle School teacher Holly Adams, live in West Paducah with one son and two daughters.
