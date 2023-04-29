There are moments in baseball that athletes never forget. For Ballard Memorial junior Konnor Myatt, the moment came on April 18, 2023, with the First Region’s second perfect game in history with an 11-0 victory over the Mayfield Cardinals. And in Myatt’s next appearance, he snagged a no-hitter in a 5-0 win over Calloway County.
“It means a lot to be able to go out there and do some of the things that I’ve been doing,” Myatt said. “My teammates in the dugout kept telling me about it, and I thought they would jinx it. But, after the game, I didn’t realize this was only the second time in our region.”
Myatt’s perfect game came six years and 17 days after the first in region history, from McCracken County’s Luke Seed against Mt. Juliet, TN, on April 1, 2017.
In 23 games, the Ballard Memorial Bomber has 71 at-bats, 14 runs, 21 hits, 11 RBI, four doubles, two triples, six walks, and is 5/6 in stolen bases. The junior has a .296 batting average, keeping his Bombers in the mix in the First Region at the right time in the regular season.
On the mound, Myatt has shined bright in each outing. He’s thrown in eight games with six starts. In 37.2 innings of work, Myatt has allowed 17 hits, nine runs (three earned), and seven walks while striking out 54 for a 2-3 record on 541 pitches, collecting a 0.56 ERA.
The hurler’s ERA has landed at the top of KHSAA’s statistical leaders. Per KHSAA’s Top 50, Myatt sits at No. 12 in Earned Run Average and No. 37 in Kentucky for strikeouts.
Myatt has not allowed a base hit in the last 41 batters he has faced and will get the nod on Tuesday night against district foe Graves County.
