Konnor Myatt at Brooks

Ballard Memorial hurler Konnor Myatt has made a name for himself in the First Region with a perfect and near-perfect game. The junior is ranked in the state with a 0.56 ERA. Myatt is just the second baseball player in the First Region to complete a perfect game.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

There are moments in baseball that athletes never forget. For Ballard Memorial junior Konnor Myatt, the moment came on April 18, 2023, with the First Region’s second perfect game in history with an 11-0 victory over the Mayfield Cardinals. And in Myatt’s next appearance, he snagged a no-hitter in a 5-0 win over Calloway County.

“It means a lot to be able to go out there and do some of the things that I’ve been doing,” Myatt said. “My teammates in the dugout kept telling me about it, and I thought they would jinx it. But, after the game, I didn’t realize this was only the second time in our region.”

