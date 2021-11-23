With the season just days away, the Bombers and Lady Bombers, along with the cheer squad, welcomed their fans to the Green Palace for an opportunity to show off their skills before taking on their first opponents. The basketball teams from both the middle school and high school were introduced to their families, friends and fellow classmates followed by scrimmages to boast their talent and come together as teams.
Ballard Memorial fans have a lot to look forward to, based on the skills displayed on Monday night. The basketball scrimmages were accompanied with the cheer squad teaching, re-teaching and accompanying the fans the Ballard Memorial fight song to add to the school spirit and added anticipation for the season to start.
The Lady Bombers will host Cairo, Il to kick off their season on Monday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. while the Bombers are set to start their season the following night by hosting Marshall County, which is also slated to start at 6 p.m.
