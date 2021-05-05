A lack of timely hitting cost the Mayfield Cardinals on Wednesday night in LaCenter.
With multiple opportunities to put runs on the board, the Cardinals fell to the Bombers, 6-3, in Third District play.
Mayfield left a total of 15 runners on base, including three innings of stranding the bases loaded.
Bombers junior pitcher Hayden Buchanan got Ballard on the board early thanks to a one out line drive to center field, scoring junior Shane Romaine.
Mayfield would battle back and take the lead 3-1 in the top of the fourth following a bases loaded walk and hit by batter as well as a RBI single by freshman designated hitter Jaylen Bass.
The wheels came off in the bottom of the fourth for the Cardinals though as Ballard put up five runs with two outs, highlighted by a two run single by Hayden Buchanan.
Chances to score late would come up empty for the Cardinals as the Bombers coasted to the 6-3 victory.
Both teams will face off again Thursday afternoon at Mayfield High School with a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.
