On Tuesday night, the Ballard Memorial Bombers traveled to St. Mary and took home the program’s first win over the Vikings since January 20, 2018, with Jerrico Wilson leading the way. The Bombers defeated St. Mary with an unstoppable 70-45 finale.
The senior Bomber led all scorers in the victory with 18 points, keeping all eyes on him throughout the contest.
Ballard Memorial did not waste a second of opportunity in the first quarter, going on a 5-0 run against the Vikings with Wilson and Jamfert Barber controlling every inch of the court. It wasn’t until the quarter had three minutes left that St. Mary had an opportunity to get on the board with free throws from Brandon Quigley to make it 5-2.
With aggression from both sides, the two teams landed in foul trouble as Jace Birney and Phillip Duncan added to the Bomber lead with successful free throws. However, the Vikings relied on Daniel Willett, Brett Haas, and Aidan Hahn to keep Ballard Memorial from putting up more than 12 points in the first quarter.
Unlike the first quarter, St. Mary got an edge over Ballard Memorial in the second quarter, outscoring them by two points. Luke Sims, a standout for St. Mary, worked the free throw line along with a dazzling 3-point shot. Owen Mikel and Palmer Sims also made appearances with free throws to keep the Vikings in it.
Wilson and Duncan continued to command the court for the Bombers, using their natural talent and speed to keep Viking defenders moving in the quarter. By halftime, the Bombers lead 26-24, with Wilson tallying 12 points and Duncan with six.
During the third quarter, it was all Ballard Memorial. The Bombers outscored St. Mary by 14 points, all coming from Wilson, Kam English, and Keaton Overstreet. The five points for St. Mary came from Luke Sims and Owen Mikel.
Ballard Memorial’s Jace Birney came alive in the fourth quarter, shooting three 3-pointers to send Bomber fans into hysterics as the team inched closer to the victory. Birney finished behind Wilson in points with a total of 15 in his performance.
BALLARD MEMORIAL 70, ST. MARY 45
BALLARD MEMORIAL 12 14 20 24 — 70
BALLARD MEM: J. Wilson 18, J. Birney 15, K. English 9, K, Overstreet 8, J. Barber 8, P. Duncan 6, I. Miller 2, H. Collins 2. FIELD GOALS: 26 (J. Barber 6, J. Wilson 4, K. English 4, J. Birney 4, K. Overstreet 4, I. Miller 2, P. Duncan 2). 3-POINTERS: 27 (J. Wilson 12, J. Birney 9, K. Overstreet 3, K. English 3). FREE THROWS: 15/20. RECORD: 2-1.
ST. MARY: L. Sims 13, O. Mikel 11, D. Willett 6, B. Haas 4, J. Willett 3, P. Sims 2, A. Hahn 2, A. Hrdlicka 2. FIELD GOALS: 16 (O. Mikel 6, B. Haas 4, D. Willett 2, A. Hahn 2, A. Hrdlicka 2). 3-POINTERS: 9 (L. Sims 6, J. Willett 3). FREE THROWS: 20 /23. RECORD: 1-3.
BALLARD MEMORIAL 55, ST. MARY 15
On Tuesday night, the Lady Bombers were all hands on deck in the 55-15 victory over the St. Mary Lady Vikings. The victory was the fourth win this season for the Lady Bombers under head coach Tim Adams with Nehaeh Yates leading her team with a game-high 14 points.
The Lady Bombers dominated in the first quarter, posting 18 points from Yates, Amyah Smith, Johnna Riggs, Kaylee O’Conner, and Hannah Monroe. For St. Mary, Olivia Lorch and Kaitlynn Burrus scored the field goals to get the Lady Vikings on the board, making it 18-4 as the second quarter began.
Ballard Memorial continued to shine in the second quarter with three 3-pointers coming from Smith and O’Conner. The Lady Vikings were able to find themselves at the free throw line with Burrus. In addition, Audrey Sims added to the St. Mary scoreboard with a field goal.
After halftime, the Lady Bombers led St. Mary with a 19-point difference. However, Ballard Memorial continued to control the court against the young roster of St. Mary, pushing the lead further out of Viking reach.
The Lady Bombers earned the 55-15 victory as the running clock ticked away in the fourth quarter, collecting 11 more points before the buzzer echoed throughout the gymnasium.
BALLARD MEMORIAL 18 10 16 11 — 55
BALLARD MEM: N. Yates 14, A. Smith 14, J. Riggs 7, K. O’Neill 6, H. Monroe 6, K. O’Conner 5, J. Cox 2, L. Holman 1. FIELD GOALS: 20 (N. Yates 5, A. Smith 5, K. O’Neill 3, H. Monroe 3, J. Riggs 2, K. O’Conner 1, J. Cox 1). 3-POINTERS: 3 (N. Yates, A. Smith, K. O’Conner). FREE THROWS: 6/10. RECORD: 4-1.
ST. MARY: K. Burrus 3, O. Lorch 2, V. Becker 2, K. Brummett 2, A. Sims 2, C. Crider 2, K. O’Neill 2. FIELD GOALS: 7 (K. O’Neill, C. Crider, A. Sims, K. Brummett, V. Becker, O. Lorch, K. Burrus). 3-POINTERS: 0. FREE THROWS: 1/2. RECORD: 1-3.
