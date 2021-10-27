Ballard Memorial and Hickman County met up in the first round of the First Region tournament as top and bottom seeds of the bracket. The Lady Bombers came out dominant and swept the Lady Falcons in three commanding sets.
The Lady Bombers come off a Third District Championship loss to McCracken County 3-0 while Hickman County last played Carlisle County to be the runners-up in the First District.
Set one is where Hickman showed their skills, keeping the Lady Bombers from running away with the lead and keeping the game to within one or two points and even trying the game up a few times early. It was at the 9-9 mark that Ballard stood their ground and started to increase the deficit over Hickman. A few short runs is all it would take to get up 14-9 then 19-11 and before you long the set was over 25-15.
Again in set two the Lady Falcons held their ground and kept the score close early on. With the score tied at six, Ballard Memorial once again showed everyone why they were 20-5 and only let Hickman score four more points the entire set. In the end the Lady Bombers went on a 7-0 run to take the lead 2-0 and win the set 25-10.
“I told the girls we are trying to win a regional title we need to get better in these areas,” Ballard Memorial head coach Adam Solomon said. “Even though we are getting away with things tonight, we won’t get away with them tomorrow night against Marshall.”
Set three Ballard Memorial put the pedal to the medal and closed out the night with a dominant 25-8 final set to keep themselves alive another night to play Marshall County.
Marshall and Ballard Memorial have had each other’s number since the beginning of the season. The Lady Marshals have handed the Lady Bombers one of the few losses. Each team has one on the others home court this season and Marshall comes to Ballard once more in an effort to win the 2021 series.
Both teams are 2021 district champion in their respective districts. Neither team has played in the First Region Championship game since the Lady Bombers lost to McCracken County 3-0 in 2017, so both are eager to beat each other to that championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.