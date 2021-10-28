Most games between the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers and Marshall County Lady Marshals end in an intense five set match. The semifinal match between the two teams wasn’t the case on Wednesday night though, as the Lady Bombers took the match in three consecutive sets (25-16, 25-21, 25-14).
The two teams have split games this season, both winning on the opposing teams home court 3-2 and the Ballard Memorial win gives the Lady Bombers the series advantage.
An early 6-0 run with Allison Enfinger at service gave the Lady Bombers the earl momentum needed and set the tone for the night. The Lady Marshals cut away at the lead and came within one point at the 7-6 mark but several smaller unanswered runs got the deficit back in the favor of the Lady Bombers and just like that the home team was back up 18-10. Add a few more points for both teams including a few short runs by the Lady Marshals and the set came to a 25-16 end in favor of the Lady Bombers.
Something that anyone attending a Ballard Memorial volleyball game can attest to is that noise that comes from anyone wearing green Lady Bomber attire. There is certainly a home court advantage when it comes to the atmosphere that fans of the Lady Bombers bring and tonight’s semifinals match was no different.
That home court crowd might have made the difference in the second set.
The Lady Bombers claimed the first point of the set but the Lady Marshals took control from there and led nearly the entire length of the set. The visiting girls in orange built their lead to six at the 12-6 mark before Ballard Memorial started their climb, though it would take a while as Marshall County wasn’t about to give up their lead lying down. It wasn’t until the 19-19 point nearing the end of the second set that the Lady Bombers would have their chance to take the lead and the crowd erupted louder than ever. The set came to an end 25-21 in favor of Ballard Memorial.
“I’ve never felt like we got near to our full potential against Marshall and tonight I felt like we got pretty doggone close tonight,” Ballard Memorial head coach Adam Solomon said. “I told the girls when we play united together and focus point by point we are really good and we are really tough to be so I repeated the word ‘together’ over and over again.”
With just one set left for the Lady Bombers to clinch their spot in the First Region Championship game, the home court advantage kicked in to high gear, but not before some back and forth and Marshall County leads. The game was tied at 4-4 but a 6-0 run would start the momentum that would what the Lady Bombers needed to clinch the game in three sets.
The lead was 15-7 in favor of the home team but the Lady Marshals gave it one last effort and climbed up to double-digits. It wouldn’t be enough to send the match into extra sets though and the game came to an end with a 25-14 final set score.
Marshall County ends their impressive season 21-5, holds the second best record in the First Region and won the Fourth District Championship title.
The Lady Bombers will now face the known dominant McCracken County Lady Mustangs in the First Region Championship game on Thursday at 6 p.m.. The Lady Mustangs look to claim their ninth straight Region title, while this is the first time the Lady Bombers have made their presence in the title game since their loss to McCracken County in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.