Tuesday night consisted of plenty of basketball across the First Region, including a boys and girls doubleheader between Ballard Memorial and Hickman County High Schools. After all four teams made early exits in the All “A” tournament, they were all eager to get a digit back in their win columns. For the Bombers and Lady Bombers that goal became reality with the ladies beating Hickman County 44-42 and the gentleman beating the Falcons 63-47.

Lady Bombers 44, Lady Falcons 42The Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers improved to 12-8 on the season thanks to Tuesday night’s win that came down to the wire. They started off strong, though with a solid 10-0 run to put an exclamation mark on the night. A pair of 3-pointers by Kate O’Conner and another from Nevaeh Yates started what seemed to be a 3-point shooting contest between the two teams. Hickman County’s Bayleigh Basch ensured her Lady Falcons wouldn’t go scoreless in the opening frame, sinking a 3-pointer of her own with 1:40 to go, followed by a layup shortly after. On the night a combined 15 deep balls were made between the two teams to make for an exciting opening game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In