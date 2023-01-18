Tuesday night consisted of plenty of basketball across the First Region, including a boys and girls doubleheader between Ballard Memorial and Hickman County High Schools. After all four teams made early exits in the All “A” tournament, they were all eager to get a digit back in their win columns. For the Bombers and Lady Bombers that goal became reality with the ladies beating Hickman County 44-42 and the gentleman beating the Falcons 63-47.
Lady Bombers 44, Lady Falcons 42The Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers improved to 12-8 on the season thanks to Tuesday night’s win that came down to the wire. They started off strong, though with a solid 10-0 run to put an exclamation mark on the night. A pair of 3-pointers by Kate O’Conner and another from Nevaeh Yates started what seemed to be a 3-point shooting contest between the two teams. Hickman County’s Bayleigh Basch ensured her Lady Falcons wouldn’t go scoreless in the opening frame, sinking a 3-pointer of her own with 1:40 to go, followed by a layup shortly after. On the night a combined 15 deep balls were made between the two teams to make for an exciting opening game.
Hickman County took control of the second quarter in similar fashion knocking down three straight shots from behind the arc courtesy of Brooklyn Naranjo and Justice Midyett. The 3-pointers kept flying for both teams, ensuring the score never got away from either. Hickman County held a slight 16-15 lead midway through the quarter but a run by Yates would take that back and a deep ball from O’Neill resulted in a 23-16 Lady Bomber lead heading into halftime.
Ballard Memorial would maintain a steady enough lead over Hickman County to stay motivated, but not big enough to run away with the win. The Lady Falcons matched nearly everything the Lady Bombers were putting up making for a 16-14 third quarter in slight favor of the visiting team. Despite outscoring Ballard by a basket, Hickman still trailed 37-32 heading into the final frame, hungry to regain the lead.
With eight minutes to play, both teams made quick work of putting points on the board, jumping to 39-36, Ballard early on. A long scoring drought on both sides of the floor halted any points until the 1:40 mark when O’Neill hit a bucket for the 41-36 lead.
Hickman County used the high fouling numbers by the Lady Bombers to get several trips to the charity stripe in the final minute and a half of play, but the free shots wouldn’t fall, giving Ballard time to plan.
Basch drove to the basket for an and one opportunity, bringing the deficit to 41-40, unfortunately for Hickman the missed free throw wouldn’t tie the game as Yates drove the length of the floor to go up 43-40. Second later a pair of free throws would go for Midyett, bringing the score back to 43-22 but a free throw on the other end of the floor by Johnna Riggs would seal the deal 44-42.
Ballard Memorial was led by 18 points from Nevaeh Yates, Amyah Smith and Kate O’Neill both had six and Johnna Riggs added a free throw.
Hickman County’s Bayleigh Basch led with 17 points, Justice Midyett followed with 11. Anna Howell and Brooklyn Naranjo each had six and Kelton Hardy had two.
Bombers 63, Falcons 47Closing out the double-header at the Green Palace was a strong 63-47 Bomber win to improve to a 13-6 record on the season and get a much needed win after falling to Mayfield in the All “A” tournament.
Ballard Memorial presented a hard to get by full court press right from the opening tip, but it was ultimately Hickman County with the upper hand in the opening eight minutes of play. The Falcons found ways to get by the Bombers defense to find the open shot and draw the foul for free throw opportunities. Hickman County held a slight 10-7 advantage after the first frame, but that wouldn’t last long.
“I pressed when I was in high school, the guy I coached under pressed, so that’s what we like to do,” Ballard Memorial head coach Zach McDaniel said. “I thought even though some of our guys picked up quick fouls we were able to stay smart and not get too caught up.”
After getting two quick fouls called on him in the opening quarter, Jace Birney, the leading scorer for the Bombers on the night, came alive offensively to drop 10 points, including two long balls from behind the arc. He led all scorers with 23 points. With the help of his teammates, another 13 points were added on the quarter to outscore the Falcons 23-12 to take a 30-22 halftime lead.
“I am proud of our guys coming off a Mayfield loss and being able come out and get back in the winning column,” McDaniel said. “I think early on they were able to get some things going against us, Hickman is a great team, and we just made a couple more shots than they did down the stretch.”
Down the stretch was really where the home team was able to find their stride, building to multiple 10-point leads throughout the third and fourth quarters to maintain their distance from the Falcons and come away with the 63-47 win.
Ballard was led by the 23 points from Birney, Kam ‘Ron English and Jamison Smith Jr. each had 10, Phillip Duncon had six, Keaton Overstreet and Konner Myatt each had five and Jerrico Wilson added four.
Hickman’s leading scorer was Eli Prince with 15 points, Isaiah Pettit added 10, Walker McClanahan, DJ Burgdolf and Anderson Burpo each had six and Aiden Newton had four.
