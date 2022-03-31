Powerlifting is not just a sport for Ballard Memorial High School senior Abby Hargrove. Hargrove’s love for powerlifting started with her father Nathaniel and turned into something quite extraordinary.
“I’ve been around powerlifting all my life,” Hargrove said. “My dad did Strongman and got third place in a National Championship in 2012. So I have been raised around it my entire life, and during my freshman year, one of my dad’s friends had a foreign exchange student who powerlifted. So they would come to our gym in our backyard, and I’d go watch, thinking it was cool to see what he did and how.”
During the USA Powerlifting High School Nationals, competitors have three tries to lift the most weight in each competition. The competition consists of the squat, bench press, and deadlift.
Afterward, top scores are combined for a total score to declare a winner.
“When I first started, I was excited, but I was nervous in my first few competitions,” Hargrove said. “I think my nerves got to me, and it didn’t let me do my best during competitions. And then, this year at Nationals, I wasn’t nervous at all. I think it was all excitement and was amazing.”
Hargrove lifted over 800 pounds total to earn the first-place medal during the event. In the squat, she lifted 319 pounds, 150 pounds in the bench press, and 336 pounds for the deadlift.
When Hargrove is not working toward powerlifting, she is a Ballard Memorial track team member and an asset to the Bombers, where she throws shot put.
After graduation, Hargrove will head to Eastern Kentucky University in the fall.
While EKU does not have a powerlifting team, she will continue her career in competitive lifting.
“My next goal is to compete in collegiate nationals,” She said. “I hope to place next year because there are a lot of really good girls competing. There are a bunch of colleges that’ll be there, and most of the girls have teams they are on, but I won’t be able to have a team because the college I’m going to does not have powerlifting at school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.