LA CENTER
Despite averaging a double-double in her senior season, Ballard Memorial’s Mady Calvin wasn’t being heavily recruited by college programs.
“She was under the radar for a while,” Ballard Memorial girls basketball head coach Tim Adams said.
So much so that Adams described her as a “steal” for whichever college team she landed with. That team is the Lady Volunteers at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois. Calvin made things official by signing her letter of intent with the school on Tuesday.
“I’m really honored and proud of myself,” Calvin told The Sun after signing. “It’s a sad, bittersweet day for me because I’m going to miss everybody, but I’m excited for the next opportunity in my life. It took a long time to get here, and for all my work to pay off for me to be able to sign is very exciting.”
Adams and other Ballard Memorial personnel joined Calvin’s family, friends, teammates and college coaches for Tuesday’s signing ceremony in the lobby of the school gym. Adams described it as a “special day.”
“Over the course of five years, I’ve watched Mady grow. This is a culminating moment where all of her hard work and time, effort and energy have paid off. It gives her a great opportunity going into the next phase of her life,” Adams said. “A lot of kids spend a lot of time playing sports, and they don’t always get this opportunity. So this is a very special opportunity for Mady, and I think it’s the perfect place and fit for her. I’m excited to see this happening for her.”
Calvin departs Ballard Memorial as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,961 points to go with over 900 career rebounds. Her 29.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season rank second and 14th in the state, respectively, in what was a standout year.
“When she was younger, everybody noticed how hard she played. Then she developed her skill level as she got older. You put that skill level with how hard she plays, and you get the results that she got this year,” Adams said. “She gives her maximum effort in every game, and that’s what she’s going to be remembered for.”
Though the Lady Bombers finished under .500 at 9-11, Calvin provided plenty of highlights. The senior posted 15 double-doubles, including a pair of monster outings against Christian Fellowship School. She scored a career-high 56 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in an 83-77 overtime win over CFS on Feb. 20 and went for 36 points and 17 rebounds in a 69-68 victory in the rematch on March 5. She added a 49-point, 15-rebound effort in a 70-61 win at Dawson Springs on March 6 when she surpassed Leah Shelley’s 1,883 career points to become Ballard Memorial’s all-time leading scorer.
But all those stats pale in comparison to the impact she had on those around her, Adams said.
“She has all kinds of stats, but it’s not going to be the stats everyone will remember most — it’s what she brings to the hallways every day. It’s her personality and the energy she brings to those around her,” he said. “That’s her legacy — the relationships she’s built. And that’s why people — opposing teams, opposing fans and people within our school system — respect so much what she does on the court.”
Calvin closed out her high school career with a 22-point, 12-rebound outing in the Lady Bombers’ 64-38 loss to Mayfield in the Third District Tournament. But her basketball career will continue, as her play had caught the attention of the coaches at John A. Logan College. Head coach Amanda Shelby and assistant Thomas Dalton came to watch a game and spoke with Calvin and her family about her potentially playing for the Lady Volunteers. As fate would have it, Calvin had already discussed John A. Logan as a possibility with Adams back in the fall.
“Mady and I had a conversation one day where I said, ‘Hey, Madi, there are a lot of places you could go, and I’ll send information wherever you want. But I think John A. Logan might be a good fit.’ She looked at me and said, ‘My family said the same thing,’ ” Adams said. “It’s unique how we had that conversation, and then we worked back around to it. We didn’t really target it (John A. Logan), but we worked back around to it, and that’s where she landed because it felt comfortable to her.”
Calvin, who plans to pursue a career in dentistry, said continuing her academic and athletic careers at the two-year college less than two hours from home made perfect sense.
“John A. Logan is close to my family, and my family always likes to come to my games. They have a really good program, and I was ready and excited to jump on this opportunity,” she said. “I had talked about going there during the summer, and when they offered, I was really excited, so I had to jump on it.”
Calvin has visited the Logan campus once and liked what she saw and experienced.
“I liked their gym and workout area, and they have a pool. I’m really excited about the pool because I like to swim,” she said. “I got to meet the team, and they’re really nice. I enjoyed the energy up there.”
The Lady Volunteers play in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). Shelby, now in her fifth year as head coach, said injuries are largely to blame for the team’s 3-14 record this season. She’s looking forward to what next season will bring with Calvin on the roster.
“She’s a super-talented player, and we really like her drive — she really wants to win, and she does whatever she can to carry her team. She’s an overall good talent on both ends of the floor, and she plays at 120%,” Shelby said of Calvin. “She never stops, and those are the types of players we’re looking for, and she’s going to fit in perfectly. She’s part of a great foundation that we’re getting going. We can’t wait to get her on the floor.”
What does Shelby see in Calvin’s basketball future? The coach envisions Calvin playing “quite a bit” early on and sees her as a perfect fit for the Lady Vols’ up-tempo style. Shelby views Calvin as a likely shooting guard or small forward with the ability to take on a leadership role right away.
“Her willingness to do whatever it takes and her leadership skills are phenomenal. She’s going to come in and be a top leader for us,” she said. “She sees the floor very well, so she can get her teammates involved. But she also has the ability to get to the rim. She’s a good floor general with a high IQ. She’s the type of player you don’t have to teach.”
The ever-humble Calvin was somewhat taken aback upon hearing how highly her future coach thinks of her.
“It’s really an honor that they already think that,” she said. “I just have to show up and prove that I’m able to play and do my job.”
Adams has no doubt that Calvin’s best is yet to come.
“Mady loves to compete and play hard. Now she’s going to go to an environment where she’s playing with college-level players, and I think that’s going to be fun for her,” he said. “I think she’s going to grow as a player because of the challenges she’s going to face. I’ve never seen Mady have a challenge and not face it head-on, so I fully expect her to keep doing that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.