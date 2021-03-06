Ballard Memorial’s Calvin closing out memorable career

LA CENTER — Senior Madison Calvin is having quite the season in her last go-round with the Ballard Memorial girls basketball team. She might even graduate as the program’s all-time leading scorer before all is said and done.
“She is getting close,” Lady Bombers head coach Tim Adams told The Sun of Calvin approaching the program’s career scoring record. “As her coach, I’m a little biased, but I do think she’s the best player in the region.”
Just how good of a scorer has Calvin proven to be this season? She posted a career-high 56 points in an overtime win over Christian Fellowship on Feb. 20 and opened this week with games of 32 and 37 points against St. Mary and Paducah Tilghman, respectively. She entered Friday averaging 27.9 points per game — second-best in the state — and was just 65 points shy of Leah Shelley’s program-record 1,883 career points, which was set in 2018. This has been a season neither Calvin nor her coach will soon forget.
“I recognize that I have a special player, so you need to enjoy and appreciate that,” Adams said. “She’s fought through injuries, so I’m appreciative and happy for her that she’s getting to have this experience and is doing so well.”
Calvin is certainly making the most of her senior season in a year with so much uncertainty due to the pandemic.
“I’m very happy that I’m doing well, and I thank God for giving me the strength to get through every game,” she said. “This season hasn’t been easy, but you appreciate it a lot more when you never know when you’re going to be able to play your next game.”
Points galore
Thanks to some of her eye-popping point totals on game nights, Calvin has developed a reputation as a premier scorer. She entered Friday with 447 points this season, but good luck getting an accurate answer from her about her scoring average or total career points.
“I don’t know how many points I’ve scored, and I don’t want to know. I just want to go out and play,” she said. “That’s my main goal is to play as hard as I can and not focus on my points.”
The Lady Bombers do depend on Calvin to contribute a high percentage of their points, but Adams said her value also comes from something less tangible — her competitiveness.
“Mady has never focused on her points. She’s always focused on playing hard, and the points are just a byproduct of that,” he said.
There’s perhaps no better game this season that showcased Calvin’s competitive spirit and grit than the Lady Bombers’ 65-51 win over Carlisle County on Feb. 5. She was twice removed from the game after falling to the court with what appeared to be serious injuries only to return minutes later en route to finishing with 22 points.
“I had to fight no matter what to help my team regardless of my pain,” Calvin told The Sun following the victory. “I feel like my femur is cracked in half, and my ankle is a little sore. But I feel good that we got a win.”
Adams saw first-hand what Calvin was battling through that night, describing her as “the ultimate competitor.”
“I thought she did a great job of gutting it out,” Adams said that night. “That shows you what kind of player she is.”
A complete player
Calvin is much more than just a scorer. She’s averaging a double-double, and her 11.2 rebounds per game rank 22nd in the state. She’s also stuffing the stat sheet with steals and blocks and doing all that while fighting off fatigue in hardly ever going to the bench for even the shortest of breaks.
“What some people don’t see is that she’s averaging around four or five assists a game and four or five steals and deflections a game, and she’s blocking shots,” Adams said. “She’s doing everything on the court and basically playing 32 minutes, and that’s happening with all sets of eyes from the other team on her while she’s also having a great attitude and encouraging her teammates.”
It’s that last part — her great attitude — that stands out to Adams even more so than Calvin’s on-court production.
“She always has a great attitude, and she cares about others and encourages others. A lot of people don’t see that,” Adams said. “People see the effort and energy on the court, but Mady off the court is more valuable to me than anything she’ll ever do basketball-wise.”
Adams said Calvin has proven herself in that area more times than he can count. One instance that stands out, though, came all the way back in her freshman season when Shelley was gunning for the program’s all-time scoring record that was held by her older sister, Abby Shelley.
“When Leah was a senior, she was trying to break the record in her last game. Mady was on the bench, and I was going to put her back in the game, and I was trying to get Leah the ball. I said, ‘Hey Mady, I need you to do me a favor.’ And I didn’t even ask her the favor, and she said, ‘I’ll get her the ball,’ ” Adams said. “That’s Mady right there. She competes and she’s unselfish.”
Shelley ended up besting her sister by three points, and now Calvin is on track to surpass that mark of 1,883 despite sitting out much of her sophomore year due to injury and the team missing some games this season that were canceled due to the pandemic.
Off the court
Calvin is a star on the court, but it’s her off-court demeanor that has made her such a popular figure at Ballard Memorial High School, Adams said.
“Her legacy that she’s going to leave is going to be greater than any points or any rebounds she gets,” he said. “When she walks through the school, people appreciate Mady’s friendliness. She loves to meet new people and loves to talk to people, and she is friends with all people. That’s the legacy she’s going to leave is the energy that she brings into the building each day at school and how friendly she is to people and how she cares about people.”
That friendliness translates to the basketball court as well, as the camaraderie of the game is one of the things she likes most about it.
“My favorite part about basketball is meeting people on the court and competing,” she said.
Ever the competitor, Calvin has also played softball and run track in her high school career.
Outside of sports, she enjoys being outdoors.
“I love to walk my dog, and I like to hike,” she said. “I love being outside, and I like to go bike-riding and hang out with my friends.”
Past, present, future
Calvin has been playing basketball since third grade. She started taking it more seriously in middle school, and her career has since taken off.
“In middle school, I started to really enjoy basketball, and my competitiveness started picking up,” she said. “Then I got to play varsity basketball, and that just made me enjoy it a whole lot more.”
Calvin joined Ballard Memorial’s varsity team as a seventh-grader in 2015 and scored 150 points that season under head coach Rudy Carrico. She then “started pretty much every game” as an eighth-grader in Adams’ first year as head coach, he said. That was a 272-point season for her, and she increased that total to 379 as a freshman. She was limited to just nine games and 108 points in the injury-marred sophomore season but bounced back to score 462 points (15.9 per game) in her junior campaign.
Calvin was named a Paducah Sun All-Purchase player last season and was selected to the All-District team as an eighth-grader, freshman and junior in her illustrious career. She’s played well enough to earn such honors again this year, which is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft, Adams said.
“As she’s gotten older, she’s done a wonderful job of developing her game and has spent a lot of time on her own doing that,” he said. “Throughout COVID and over the summer, she spent a lot of time playing pickup games, and that developed her game quite a bit to add some other skills.”
Some of those pickup games were played with and against boys, Calvin said.
“There were some things I wanted to work on so I could get better, and it helped me improve my game a lot,” she said.
While Calvin’s production hasn’t translated to a ton of team success this year — the Lady Bombers sat at 6-10 entering Friday — she’s still enjoying every moment.
“Our team enjoys going out there and playing together while we can,” she said. “I know we can win a lot more than what we do, but we’re just trying to enjoy the moment while we’ve got it.”
But there’s also a future to look toward. For Calvin, those future plans include playing collegiate basketball while pursuing a career in dentistry.
Some collegiate programs have reached out to Calvin and Adams, but the former has made no commitment as to where she’ll continue her education and basketball career. She knows she has some skills that will translate to the next level, though.
“I think probably one of my greatest strengths is driving the ball,” she said. “I’m not the best outside shooter, but driving is my game, and I like to get steals and pressure people and make them nervous.”
Adams said college teams have numerous reasons to be interested in the high-scoring senior.
“She’s very strong, so she can take contact and still get the ball to the rim. She’s a little better shooter than she gives herself credit for, and she’s worked hard on that,” he said. “But, to me, Mady’s greatest attribute is that she’s a competitor, and she loves to play. You always know in every game that she’s going to show up and play her hardest.”
Adams said the fact that Calvin isn’t being heavily recruited is partly due to a lack of exposure in AAU and other summer circuits. She’s somewhat flown under the radar in that regard, giving some lucky college team a chance at a steal, he said.
“For our team, she has to score. But when she gets to the college level, she’s going to do whatever she has to do to play and compete and to win,” he said. “She’s going to be a great fit for somebody, and she’ll be a steal as far as a college player.”
Adams has certainly helped shape who Calvin has become as a basketball player. But she’ll graduate having made a much greater impact on him, he said.
“I’ve told her a few times that the blessing I get from coaching her is much greater than anything she’ll ever receive from me,” he said.
