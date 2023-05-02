After going 2-for-3 in pool play on Saturday, the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers fell 7-2 to Bethlehem in the All “A” State Softball Tournament semifinals on Sunday.
Ballard’s Aubrey Alexander hit a 2-run home run to tie Bethlehem 2-2 in the top of the fourth inning, but Bethlehem scored four runs in the sixth inning. Alexis Hume, AP Thompson and Malorie Thiel each drove in runs for Bethlehem.
“We’re not satisfied with the outcome, but we definitely played well as a unit,” Ballard coach Scott Alexander said. “Fourth place out of 16 in the state, hey, I’m proud. They (Bethlehem) were a good hitting team, they looked like a veteran team, the weather, playing in the sleet, that was miserable. All credit to them, they’re good ballplayers.”
After the game Mady Bohde, Kaylee O’Connor were named to the All-Tournament team.
BALLARD MEMORIAL 12, RUSSELLVILLE 8
Ballard Memorial beat Russellville 12-8 in the quarterfinals Sunday.
Serenity Owens was 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored for Ballard Memorial. Trinity Williams was 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored.
Mady Bohde was 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Aubrey Alexander was 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Miley Nichols was 3-fo-4 with two RBI.
Bohde and Nichols and run scoring singles in the 5-run third inning for Ballard. Bohde, Parrott, Trinity Williams, Kaylee O’Connor, and Aubrey Alexander each had RBI in the 6-run sixth inning for Ballard. Nichols and Owens each had three hits for Ballard.
Bohde struck out eight for Ballard.
BALLARD MEMORIAL 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2-3-3
BETHLEHEM 1 0 1 0 1 4 X — 7-8-3
WP-Cissell. LP-Bohde. 2B-Dawson, Cissell, Miller, Thompson (Be). HR-Alexander (Ba).
BALLARD MEMORIAL 0 1 5 0 0 6 0 --12-16-4
RUSSELLVILLE 3 0 0 2 0 3 0 — 8-11-3
RACELAND 2, BALLARD MEMORIAL 1
OWENSBORO — Ballard Memorial beat Highlands Latin 11-1 and Beechwood 10-0 in a pair of 5-inning games, but fell 2-1 to Raceland in the last pool play matchup of the day.
“We knew coming into this game it would be a one or two run differential,” Ballard coach Scott Alexander said of the Raceland game. “A couple of mistakes is what cost us, but it was good pitching on both sides. We played fantastic today, we are a young group. My pitcher is an eighth grader, she was lights out today.”
Ballard pitcher Madyson Bohde struck out seven.
Bryna Wellman got on base twice and scored for Raceland in the first and fifth innings.
Kaylee O’Connor singled in the sixth inning, and courtesy runner Tessa Holman scored from third when Maddy Parrot bunted into a double play. O’Connor was 2-for-3 with a double.
BALLARD MEMORIAL 10, BEECHWOOD 0
Kinley Doublin collected three RBI and scored a run for Ballard. Trinity Williams was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Maddy Parrot was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Madyson Bohde was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Bohde also had 10 strikeouts in the 1-hit shutout.
BALLARD MEMORIAL 11, HIGHLANDS LATIN 1
Trinity Williams was 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and three runs scored to lead Ballard Memorial. Madyson Bohde had a double and an RBI, along with striking out 12 in the circle.
Kaylee O’Connor was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.
