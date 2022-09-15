The annual Memorial Bowl will be held Friday, Sept. 16, at Bomber Field. There will be a full slate of activities honoring veterans, beginning with a ribbon-cutting and open house for the newly renovated middle/high school cafeteria.
The cafeteria was renovated this summer, and now features art honoring all branches of service. Ribbon-cutting is set for 5:30 p.m., and is open to the public.
The event will feature performances by the Bomber Band and Choir, and the Women’s Aircorps Service Patrol solar car will be on display. There will be refreshments, and doors will be open until 6:30 p.m. for visitors to come and see the room.
At 5:45 p.m., a free meal for all veterans will be held at Bomber Field, and is sponsored by Century 21 Realty of Paducah. Veterans may bring one guest to enjoy barbecue by Kentucky Hillbilly BBQ from Wickliffe.
All veterans and their guests are invited to watch the ballgame for free that night.
The Bombers will take on Hopkins County Central, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Veterans will be honored at 6:40 p.m. on the field, with flags from all branches of service on the back of the stadium, and a special raising for the American flag during the National Anthem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.