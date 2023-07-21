On Wednesday, the Ballard Memorial Bombers baseball program traveled to St. Louis for a chance that many young athletes dream about. The Bombers took the field at Busch Stadium after the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Miami Marlins in a 6-4 finish.

The Bombers enjoyed the Cardinals game beforehand and went against the Green City Gophers from Missouri on the Major League Baseball diamond. Ballard Memorial returned home with a 6-0 shutout. Upcoming senior Konner Myatt, who made a name for himself during his standout 2023 spring season with the historical second perfect game in First Region history, earned the nod to start for the Bombers.

