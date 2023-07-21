On Wednesday, the Ballard Memorial Bombers baseball program traveled to St. Louis for a chance that many young athletes dream about. The Bombers took the field at Busch Stadium after the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Miami Marlins in a 6-4 finish.
The Bombers enjoyed the Cardinals game beforehand and went against the Green City Gophers from Missouri on the Major League Baseball diamond. Ballard Memorial returned home with a 6-0 shutout. Upcoming senior Konner Myatt, who made a name for himself during his standout 2023 spring season with the historical second perfect game in First Region history, earned the nod to start for the Bombers.
“It was an honor and a blessing to play in a Major League Baseball stadium,” Myatt said. “I was pretty nervous at first but had a lot of fun.”
The Bombers took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning as Green City’s error at home plate cost them. With a dropped third strike, recent Ballard Memorial graduate Cole Owens moved runners over as the Gopher catcher overthrew to third base. Senior Jacob Irvin singled, knocking in the third run in the inning.
By the seventh inning, the Bombers led 5-0 with an RBI double by senior Hunter Collins. One more run came across in the seventh, allowing Ballard Memorial to silence Green City. The score remained as the two teams played nine innings.
In addition to the Bombers playing at Busch Stadium, local baseball umpires Carl Johnson and Michael Wooten traveled to call the game for an outstanding group of young men they ump each spring.
The Bombers finished the 2023 spring season with an 18-16 record and an appearance in the First Region tournament. Along with a memorable season, the Bombers made history with Myatt on the mound.
