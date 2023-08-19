Hunter Bealmear

Ballard Memorial's Hunter Bealmear remains stoic on offensive against the South Fulton Red Devils during the 40-0 loss on Friday night. The junior Bomber finished with 28 rushing yards in the contest.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Friday, the Ballard Memorial Bombers started the 2023 high school football season at Bomber Football Field by hosting the visiting South Fulton Red Devils. Despite a 40-0 loss to the Red Devils, Ballard Memorial battled from start to finish on opening night.

On the opening drive, the Red Devils did not waste a single opportunity, scoring on an 82-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead with a touchdown by Dane Cirkles and a successful extra point. However, the Bombers sought an opportunity in the first half, but two offensive holding penalties kept Ballard Memorial from keeping their drive going. The penalties held the 20-yard pass play from being executed for the Bombers.

