On Friday, the Ballard Memorial Bombers started the 2023 high school football season at Bomber Football Field by hosting the visiting South Fulton Red Devils. Despite a 40-0 loss to the Red Devils, Ballard Memorial battled from start to finish on opening night.
On the opening drive, the Red Devils did not waste a single opportunity, scoring on an 82-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead with a touchdown by Dane Cirkles and a successful extra point. However, the Bombers sought an opportunity in the first half, but two offensive holding penalties kept Ballard Memorial from keeping their drive going. The penalties held the 20-yard pass play from being executed for the Bombers.
With 5:12 left in the first quarter, South Fulton added another touchdown to their tally, making it 14-0. Despite being down, Ballard Memorial senior Keaton Overstreet came up with the fumble recovery as time in the quarter ended.
During the second quarter, South Fulton capitalized on Ballard Memorial having nine penalties in the contest's first half. With less than five minutes left until halftime, the Red Devils pushed the score to 20-0 over the Bombers. One more touchdown would put South Fulton up to 26-0 with 37 seconds left to play.
In the second half of the game, the Red Devils continued to dominate on both sides of the field. With four minutes left in the third quarter, South Fulton added to the scoreboard with a blocked punt for a touchdown and a 55-yard pick-six to make it 34-0. After a Bomber fumble, the score increased with a 30-yard touchdown to make it 40-0.
Offensively, Mason Nichols finished with 29 rushing yards, Hunter Bealmear with 28 rushing yards, and Grayson Sporacio with 10 rushing yards.
Defensively, Hunter Collins finished with nine tackles, Lance Scott with eight, Anthony Lara with six, Daniel Meinschein with six tackles and two fumble recoveries, and Overstreet with one fumble recovery.
