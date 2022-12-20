The River City Rumble kicked off on Monday at Paducah Tilghman High School. In the third game of the first of two days, the Blue Tornado went head-to-head with the visiting Ballard Bruins from Louisville. The Bruins defeated Paducah Tilghman with a 90-56 finish.
During the first quarter, the Bruins jumped to a 6-0 lead as the Blue Tornado struggled to make successful field goals. Despite attempts by Paducah Tilghman’s Mian Shaw and Jayvion Powell, shots were not falling as Ballard controlled the court with Gabe Sisk leading the way.
Sisk recently returned to Ballard after a bout at Prolific Prep and led all scorers with a game-high 40 points. The Louisville senior collected 29 points for the Bruins in the contest’s first half.
With six minutes left in the first quarter, Tilghman’s Jacob West put the Blue Tornado on the scoreboard with a crowd-pleasing 3-pointer from the right side as Bruin defenders attempted to spoil West’s shot. The shot made it 6-3, still favoring Ballard before the Region 7 team pushed it to 10-3, with Paducah Tilghman looking to make adjustments before the second quarter.
As the first quarter ended, the Bruins led 26-16 over Paducah Tilghman.
The remained of the first half continued to shine a light on the Louisville-based team as the Bruins commanded the court against the Blue Tornado. Tilghman’s Powell, Caleb Payne, and Josh Campbell kept the Blue Tornado alive in the second quarter and going into the half.
Powell exploded in the third quarter, posting eight points for Paducah Tilghman. Fellow senior Shaw assisted in the quarter with five points. Despite success from the experienced roster, the Blue Tornado could not get within 20 points of Ballard’s lead as time in the contest continued to tick away, going into the fourth quarter.
The Bruins outscored Paducah Tilghman 19-10 in the fourth quarter as Sisk wrapped up his outstanding performance at Otis Dinning.
Ballard 90, Paducah Tilghman 56
TILGHMAN 16 13 17 10 — 56
BALLARD: G. Sisk 40, M. Franklin 13, X. Zubric 8, M. Hayden 8, E. Chiles 7, S. Frazier 6, Wells 3, T. Fuller 2, N. Richardson 2, A. Secka. FIELD GOALS: 22/30 (G. Sisk 6, X. Zubric 4, E. Chiles 3, S. Frazier 3, M. Hayden 2, M. Franklin 2, N. Richardson, T. Fuller). 3-POINTERS: 12/30 (G. Sisk 7, M. Franklin 3, Wells, M. Hayden). FREE THROWS: 10/17. RECORD: 5-1.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN: J. Powell 19, M. Shaw 12, C. Payne 6, J. West 6, O. Williams 6, J. Campbell 4, C. Patterson 3. FIELD GOALS: 18/34 (J. Powell 8, M. Shaw 4, J. Campbell 2, J. West 2, C. Patterson, C. Payne). 3-POINTERS: 4/12 (J. West 2, J. Powell, M. Shaw). FREE THROWS: 8/14. RECORD: 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.