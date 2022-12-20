The River City Rumble kicked off on Monday at Paducah Tilghman High School. In the third game of the first of two days, the Blue Tornado went head-to-head with the visiting Ballard Bruins from Louisville. The Bruins defeated Paducah Tilghman with a 90-56 finish.

During the first quarter, the Bruins jumped to a 6-0 lead as the Blue Tornado struggled to make successful field goals. Despite attempts by Paducah Tilghman’s Mian Shaw and Jayvion Powell, shots were not falling as Ballard controlled the court with Gabe Sisk leading the way.

