Ballard Memorial and Marshal County met on Tuesday night for their season openers at the Green Palace of the Bombers. It wasn’t the start to the season that the Bombers were hoping for as the Marshals came and left with the 74-42 win.
Freshman Jace Birney got the ball rolling for the home team with a ball from downtown, he would lead his team with 16 points, nine of which came from deep. Junior Jamison Smith added a bucket in the first quarter and sophomore Keaton Overstreet rounded out the team’s eight first quarter points in an and one situation where he sank the bucket and the free throw.
Marshall County held a 15-8 lead after the first eight minutes of play. The Bombers played a very fast paced style of play which resulted in several turnovers, giving the visitors plenty of opportunities to get to the basket. Senior Kole Sedlock put up six points in the opening quarter with Colby Schroader taking two trips to the charity stripe for four points, Cole Mills got a bucket and a foul and Quinn Smith added a basket to round out the 15 Marshal points.
Half time came around and the visiting Marshals still held a commanding lead of 33-23. The Bombers had made a valiant effort to work their way back in the second quarter with some big shots from behind the arc and better execution. Unfortunately for the home team they couldn’t capitalize and found themselves down 10 points.
All-in-all seven Bombers contributed to their 42 points. After Birney’s 16 points, Jam Barber put up eight points, Kameron English added six points, Smith contributed two buckets, Overstreet and Phillip Duncan contributed three points apiece and Ezekiel Elrod added a bucket.
On the Marshall County side of the ball, three players put up double digits with Sedlock leading his team with 18 points. Junior Wade Moore put up 14 points, eight of which came in the final quarter and senior Colby Schroader contributed 12, including five points from the charity stripe.
Up next for the Bombers is a three-game road stint where they start at Caldwell County on Thursday, Dec 2 followed by Community Christian on Dec. 3 and St. Mary on Dec. 10.
Marshall County Hoopfest is on the docket for the Marshals, the highlight of the year for the area and world of high school basketball.
The Marshals will take on Massac County, Il on Friday, Dec. 3 and Owensboro the following day.
