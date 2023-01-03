Oscar

Oscar Tshiebwe was all smiles during Kentucky’s win over rival Louisville Saturday at Rupp Arena.

 BY LES NICHOLSON

LEXINGTON — Kentucky coach John Calipari wasn’t happy with himself following a disappointing 89-75 loss to Missouri in its Southeastern Conference opener last Wednesday.

“I’m mad at myself because we needed to be playing more deliberate,” he said after the Wildcats got back on track with an 86-63 win over Louisville Saturday. “Playing faster and quicker and doing that, that’s all good, and you’re scoring 60. We played deliberate, which is what my teams have done historically. Still play fast and shoot threes. We didn’t shoot as many (against Louisville) but we scored a lot of points playing deliberate. We needed to be more deliberate.”

