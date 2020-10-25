GREENVILLE — McCracken County’s Maggie Aydt dominated individually in Saturday’s Class 3A First Region cross country championship in Muhlenberg County, winning in an impressive 18:45.85. EA Roberts from Daviess County was second in 19:23.35.
And Aydt, bound for the University of Kentucky in 2021, was clearly the target, as Daviess County coach DC coach Mark Fortney was paying attention to how close the top seven runners finished together.
Because he wanted his team to chase Aydt a little more from the start.
“I wanted our top group to go after the number one girl a little bit earlier, but they let her get away a little bit,” Fortney said. “She’s good.”
“Coach has been really telling us, get the girl in front of us, keep your eyes up, get the girl in front,” added Daviess County’s Katelyn Ahart, whose seventh-place finish helped pace the Panthers to another Class 3A First Region title.
The Lady Mustangs were able to finish second as a team, as Emma Newton (22:05.54), Kirstin Barks (22:24.02), Abbie Farmer (22:37.43), Kiera Tynes (23:01.85), Samantha Becker (23:12.78), and Baliegh Arnold (24:34.03) helped keep the pace.
Top 10 Boys Teams
1) DAVC 40
2) MUCO 91
3) MNH 97
4) MARS 123
5) APOL 155
6) HOP 159
7) MCCN 162
8) GRAV 163
9) OBOR 226
10) HECO 265
Top 10 Boys
1 Jackson Watts, MNH, 15:14.96
2 Chase Atkins, HOP, 15:25.25
3 Thomas Ashby, APOL, 16:20.36
4 Cade Flatt, MARS, 16:25.27
5 Alex Adams, DAVC, 16:26.61
6 Brady Terry, DAVC, 16:42.81
7 Nicholas Szemethy, APOL, 16:57.40
8 Justin Shelton, DAVC, 16:59.77
9 Nolan Kurz, DAVC, 17:06.10
10 Ethan McCarty, MARS, 17:10.66
Top 10 Girls Teams
1) DAVC 21
2) MCCN 92
3) GRAV 93
4) HECO 119
5) MARS 148
6) APOL 172
7) MNH 173
8) MUCO 186
9) OBOR 212
10) HOP 259
Top 10 Girls
1 Maggie Aydt, MCCN, 18:45.85
2 Emily Ann Roberts, DAVC, 19:23.35
3 Ainsley Taylor, DAVC, 19:43.33
4 Emily Rempe, DAVC, 19:53.84
5 Elli Crabtree, DAVC, 19:56.38
6 Joy Alexander, MNH, 20:02.12
7 Katelyn Ahart, DAVC, 20:06.44
8 Hallie Mattingly, HECO, 20:15.33
9 Kayley Payne, DAVC, 20:22.46
10 Avery Heath, DAVC, 20:34.17
