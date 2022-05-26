The name Kurt Averill is a staple for the St. Mary Viking golf program. For the last 21 years, the Viking alumnus served as the men’s golf coach with a long list of honorable achievements throughout his career.
“With myself and my four siblings going here to school, my parents sacrificing so much to send us here, my children going here, and my wife coaching girls basketball here, it tells what St. Mary means to me,” Averill said. “It’s a special place where all the parents have to pitch in and volunteer when they can, and it was my turn.”
Averill and his wife Staci not only did their part as Viking parents, but they also sheltered their respective programs with guidance, knowledge, and love while coaching St. Mary.
The three-time Region 1 Coach of the Year’s accolades are backed by the respect his former, and current golfers feel for him. Averill won Coach of the Year in 2005, 2012, and his final season in 2021. In addition, the KHSAA named Averill Coach of the Year in Kentucky for the 2005 and 2012 seasons.
Although Averill wanted to retire from the golf program modestly, St. Mary did not want to say goodbye without a small gathering in the school’s library with former golfers, family members, friends, and staff.
“The teachers deserve all the credit here, and parents help all the time,” Averill said. “They helped drive to the matches and did so many other things. I mean, I was just the coach. The kids worked hard and put the time in. Every day after school, they play, work hard, and practice. They deserve all of the credit because the kids did most of the work.”
Along with multiple Coach of the Year titles, Averill guided his Vikings to 10 All A Regional Championships, three All A State Championships, and two All A State Runner-Up titles. In addition, his men finished with one KHSAA State title and two KHSAA State runner-up titles.
The Vikings collected six First Region Championships and two First Region Runner-Up titles during Averill’s time at the helm of the men’s program.
In 2004, the program won the KIT Championship with a four-team playoff. And in 2006, they placed third in the McDonald’s Tournament of Champions, a National High School tournament. Averill and the Vikings also snagged the Kentucky Cup Championship in 2011.
With many more accolades under his belt, Averill’s presence will be missed on the golf course as the Vikings prepare for the next season. However, Averill’s passion for golf and his former school St. Mary will leave a lasting impression on his former golfers and the program’s future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.