At only 8 years old, Kylie Miller earned an incredible accomplishment in her young golfing career. The Graves County resident won the Drive, Chip, and Putt Regional at the Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, to seal her place in Augusta during the National Finals on April 2, 2023.
“Even though I’m not the strongest, biggest, or longest competitor,” Kylie Miller said. “I believe I am one of the best in the nation with my short game.”
With the win in Columbus, Miller, who began playing golf when she was 6 years old, became one of only 10 participants in the nation to advance to the finals. Her overall score was 110 to beat the nearest competitor by 15 points. In addition, she beat her previous best by 16 points, peaking at the right time to surge against the other participants.
“At the beginning of the summer, she set goals for herself for golf,” Jonathan Miller said. “One of the goals she set was to go to Augusta, and on the way home, she said I met my goal, and I asked what that was, and she said to go to Augusta. So she’s super excited about it.”
Miller’s mother and father played college baseball and softball, moving toward golf once they retired from their respective sports. Between her parents playing golf and her older sister, Emily competing, she saw her sister winning trophies and wanted to be involved with golf. In addition, her younger sister Paisley has started golf too.
“It has been this family affair, and it’s something we do for fun,” Jonathan Miller said. “They love to compete against each other and other kids.”
Her ability to control her young nerves throughout the Regional pushed her to excel in the Chipping and Putting competitions. Miller took first place in the Putting category by a margin of nine points with a total score of 50, along with a first-place finish in the Chipping competition with a score of 42.
Miller is the only competitor from the state of Kentucky that will advance to the Drive, Chip, and Putt Finals. So with that, she hopes to bring back a victorious finish to western Kentucky.
