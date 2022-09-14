At only 8 years old, Kylie Miller earned an incredible accomplishment in her young golfing career. The Graves County resident won the Drive, Chip, and Putt Regional at the Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, to seal her place in Augusta during the National Finals on April 2, 2023.

“Even though I’m not the strongest, biggest, or longest competitor,” Kylie Miller said. “I believe I am one of the best in the nation with my short game.”

