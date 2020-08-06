On this day in local sports...
2019 – Paducah Tilghman officials have tabbed Blue Tornado alumni and longtime First Region baseball coach Tremayne Donald as its next diamond skipper, following the dismissal of Chris Johnson after seven seasons. “I'm lost for words, really, for what it means to me,” Donald tells Sun sports reporter Al Willman. “I'm super excited and I'm ready to get back to work.” Donald was taken in the 24th round of the 1989 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, and he's coached baseball at Ballard Memorial and Community Christian Academy in his previous stops.
2015 – After winning her first three tournaments of the season, Paducah Tilghman's Teri Doss (a Mississippi State commit) is looking to repeat as the First Region individual champion. “She has just really worked on her game and hasn't let up,” notes Paducah Tilghman coach Brett Larimer to Sun sports reporter Mike Stunson. “I knew last year after she won the region that it would give her confidence for next year. She's committed to Mississippi State now, and I think that take a lot of weight off of her shoulders. She has her sights set on a state championship.”...First-year Murray State men's basketball coach Matt McMahon is in the middle of preparations for Racer Hoopalooza, with guests of honor in former coach Scott Edgar, elite scorer Marcus Brown and other MSU greats are bound for Murray and the two-day weekend event. “It's really a unique weekend in college basketball,” McMahon says. “I don't think there are many places that can pull something like that off.”
2005 – Kentucky's football media day takes on a more local flavor, as Murray's Tim Masthay, Paducah Tilghman's Kenny Hawkins, Heath's Cody Morehead and Mayfield's Micah Jones are all on the Wildcats' 2005 roster. “We kind of go around in our western Kentucky pack in the locker room,” notes Masthay to Sun sports reporter Jason Yates. “It's good to have representation from our part of the state.”...Paducah Tilghman's Hunter Cantwell draws some praise from Louisville head football coach Bobby Petrino: “I'm excited to see how Hunter Cantwell will do. He surprised me a little bit, how accurate he threw the ball, how well he saw things.”
1995 – Former Paducah Tilghman football coach Dan Haley is hired as the head coach at Cumberland College for the 1996 season, replacing Tom Dowling, who is retiring from coaching to become the commissioner of the Mid-South Conference. Haley has been coaching at Bowling Green High School since 1984, compiling a 104-33 record. With a 213-66-3 all-time record, he's the eighth all-time winningest coach in KHSAA history.
1985 – Sun Sports Editor Ward Willingham opens up his thoughts regarding the Major League Baseball strike, now in its second day. “Bucks are more important than bunts and sliding has taken a backseat to security. Multi-million-dollar contracts, real estate deals and beer distributorships have gotten mixed in with doubles, triples and RBIs. Now when a runner strays off a base and gets tagged out, I can't help wondering if the mental lapse might have been caused by a drop in the stock averages.”
1980 – Metropolis, Illinois native John Riegger edges Jamie Sydboten and Kurt Averill in a playoff at the West Kentucky Junior Invitational at Mayfield Golf and Country Club, after all three tied with a 70. Murray's Velvet Jones, meanwhile, slips by Mayfield's Sandy McGinty of Mayfield by one stroke, by shooting an 82.
1975 – Murray captures the Pony League District Tournament with a 7-0 win over Paducah American at Jetta Raper Field, as Alan Gibbs fans 13 batters with four walks in a no-hitter effort. The win puts Murray in the Calvert City tournament next week... Murray's Mel Purcell advances to the quarterfinals of the United States Tennis Association Boys' 16-18 championships in Kalamazoo, Michigan, after defeating California's Steve Merosi. Purcell is the only unseeded player to reach the final eight, among 128 competitors in the division.
1970 – The Purcell family – Bennie, Del and Mel – are the main headline in the upcoming Sun-Democrat Open Tennis Tournament this weekend at the Barkley Park Tennis Courts. Mel is ranked 11th in the nation among 12 and under players, while Del won both the boys 14-and-under singles and doubles crowns last year. Bennie, coach of men's tennis at Murray State University, will team with Owensboro's Bill Trunnell for a chase at men's doubles rights.
1965 – Murray State University named Bennie Purcell its new men's tennis coach, replacing Jim Harris, who has taken a position at Eastern Kentucky State College. Ron Underwood, a member on last year's team, will be Purcell's assistant. Purcell, an all-time great for Thoroughbred basketball and 1952 graduate, has spent the past two years as an assistant basketball coach for MSU, and it's a job he'll retain.
1960 – The finals of the Sun-Democrat Tennis Tournament at Barkley Park are set. Paul Rowton and Charles Champion will play for the men's singles title. Betty Sullivan will take on Carolyn Vaught for the ladies' singles title. Lee Sullivan will meet Bob Shapiro for the boys' singles title, while Lynn Young will oppose Nancy Futrell in the girls' singles title... Defending West Kentucky Open champion Jim Pryor fires a tournament-record 12-under 59 at Mayfield Country Club in the opening round, setting the first-day pace. His 30-29 upstages Tennessee State Amateur runner-up and Fort Campbell Lt. Bob Magee's nine-hole course record with a front-nine 28. However, Magee shoots a back-nine 38 to fall six strokes behind Pryor.
