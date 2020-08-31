On this day in local sports...
2019 — In a rare Saturday affair, Paducah Tilghman football comes away with a 50-21 win over Holy Cross in Louisville, courtesy of Damien Ford and Jayden Freeman — who combine for more than 450 all-purpose yards and all seven of the Blue Tornado’s touchdowns... In an emotional detail to local media, Lyon County’s state-champion golfer Cullan Brown reveals a cancer diagnosis of osteosarcoma in his left knee... For the first time in 26 years, Carlisle County has a Division I athletic commitment, as ace pitcher Daven McGee opts to continue his pitching career at Murray State University.
2015 — Paducah Tilghman junior midfielder Katie Ladd scores four goals to help the Lady Blue Tornado in a 10-1 win over Crittenden County, in what is the coaching debut for four-year defensive assistant Jessica Pearson... In volleyball, Tilghman survives a five-set nailbiter with district rival St. Mary, winning 3-2 (25-14, 25-8, 20-25, 13-25, 15-13)... Paducah Tilghman boys soccer rallies for a 3-3 tie at Trigg County, as Noe Ramirez and Wesley Blondell score goals in the final seven minutes to force the stalemate.
2010 — Marshall County’s Tori Fehrenbacher scores four goals — including three straight in a 12-minute span — to help lead the Lady Marshals to a 9-2 rout of Graves County in Draffenville.
2005 — Formerly known as Heron Cove, Marvel Golf Club at Jonathan Creek in Marshall County begins allowing golfers a chance to play the long-awaited project — nearly a decade in the making. The 6,843-yard course designed by Arnold Palmer was expected to open in 2000, but construction delays and a change in ownership proved difficult to navigate.
2000 — In the coaching debut of Joe Pannunzio, Murray State football rings up 35 first-half points in a 42-20 season-opening win against Southern Illinois at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray. Redshirt-freshman quarterback Stewart Childress, a Caldwell County native, connects with Michael Slater on two first-half touchdowns, and runs for his own, in his first start. “This went way behind my wildest dreams,” Pannunzio tells Sun sports reporter Joey Fosko. “We’re out here with only 50 scholarship players.” Childress only had become a quarterback in Princeton out of necessity, following the graduation of Bradley Stallins, and had been waiting his turn behind record-setting quarterback Justin Fuente just one season ago.
1995 — For the first time since 1989, Murray State football tops Western Kentucky, behind a 35-14 lashing of the Hilltoppers at L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green. Mike Cherry, a sophomore transfer from the University of Arkansas, connects on 15 of 23 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns, while Texas Christian University transfer Mike McCullors rushes 20 times for 160 yards.
1990 — An 89-yard run in the third quarter from Michael Woodfork helps break up a close game, as Paducah Tilghman tops Lone Oak football 32-7. Sophomore quarterback Billy Jack Haskins threw for one touchdown and Jason Neely added a 33-yard field goal, as the Blue Tornado outscores the Purple Flash 18-0 in the second half... In Mayfield, the Cardinals top Christian County 27-7, with a 71-yard run from William Murrell breaking the Colonels’ spirits... In Draffenville, Caldwell County comes away with six interceptions of quarterback John Leeper, and the Tigers escape with a 14-0 win behind 32 carries and 225 yards from Waynee McGowan.
1985 — Murray State football scores four touchdowns in the first five drives, leading to a 35-21 win over South Carolina State at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray. It’s Frank Beamer’s fifth season-opening victory at Murray State, and without a loss. Quarterback Kevin Sisk passes for 146 yards and helps the Racer option attack rush for more than 200 yards... In Metropolis, Massac County edges out Reidland football 14-6, as a four-yard run from Jim Long in the third quarter, and a 39-yard run from Dan Milejczak in the fourth quarter put the Greyhounds away for good.
1970 — A year after finishing 4-6 and roughed up by injuries, the Fulton City Bulldogs under Larry Shanks look poised to come away with the Class 2A district title again, and perhaps a run to the state semifinals reminiscent to the 1968 season — Shanks’ first as head coach. Steve Erickson and Marvin Green are at running back. “We will have a strong running game using a pro style offense with two real fine boys carrying the mail,” Shanks tells Sun-Democrat sports editor Pat Moynahan.
1960 — Trigg County football announces it has five full or part-time regulars back from the 1959 football season where the Wildcats finished 4-5-1 — one of the best marks in school history. Tackle Joe Graham, halfback William Clark, quarterback Gene Cooke, fullback Edward Taylor and end Donald Rogers are the culprits, with four-year letterman Graham the most experienced.
1950 — Former Western Kentucky Hilltopper fullback Fred Clayton is preparing to make his high school football coaching debut this weekend, as his Marion Blue Terrors open the year at Providence, Kentucky. “We haven’t got two teams matched equally enough for a good scrimmage, so the game will really be our first scrimmage of the year,” Clayton tells Sun sports editor Edd Kellow. “Naturally, I”m anxious to see how well we work out, but we haven’t had but one or two drills when everyone is present.”
